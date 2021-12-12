Since Adam Carrington (Sam Underwood) first arrived in the middle of The CW’s Dynasty Season 2, he has been a thorn in everyone’s side. Given his traumatic background — as he was kidnapped when he was only six months old — and his less-than-stable mental state, Adam has committed some pretty atrocious acts against his family members and their loved ones in the name of securing himself a place in the Carrington dynasty. It has always been clear that Adam has severe and unresolved issues that impact him on another level, issues that were around even when he was a child and would have violent outbursts. Over the two and a half seasons of Dynasty that have commenced since Adam’s introduction, little has changed for the character. It’s time, in the upcoming Season 5, for Adam’s role to shift.

Over the last few years in the Carringtons’ wild lives, Adam has been the cause of quite a bit of their problems. In just his first several episodes, he tricked long-lost brother Steven (James Mackay) into thinking he was losing his mind and pushed Alexis (then played by Nicollette Sheridan) into a fire, then arranging for Alexis’ plastic surgeon to make her look like her daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies). Over the following two Dynasty seasons, his wild actions did not slow down whatsoever. Most recently, in the Season 4 finale, he framed his mother, Alexis (now played by Elaine Hendrix), for a murder he committed in cold blood, in order to steal the researcher’s information and make a name for himself.

What is particularly unsettling about Adam is his ability to get away with anything. Every bad thing he does, like shattering a flower pot over Liam’s (Adam Huber) head and causing him to lose his memory (then trying to kill him in the hospital in the following episode), is almost instantly forgotten and/or forgiven. On the rare occasion that Adam faces some kind of consequences for his actions, usually by father Blake (Grant Show) ostracizing him, one simple thing will make everything better. Like, in Season 3, when Adam was temporarily blinded due to an explosion and thus everything he did to everyone around him — at least everything that they knew about — was forgotten and he was welcomed back to the manor with open arms. There are no true consequences for his actions, and thus Adam has never changed his ways. In some ways, Adam is even worse than he was when he was first introduced, especially now that he has killed a man for nothing but personal gain and glory.

Over the seasons, we’ve seen glimpses at another side of Adam. In his romantic relationship with Kirby (Maddison Brown), we saw Adam truly care for someone other than himself, and their relationship quickly became a highlight of the show because the two were such a surprisingly great match. However, this did not last very long, as Kirby’s struggles with substance abuse resurfaced with her ex-boyfriend Oliver (Luke Cook), breaking the two apart.

Before his self-centered actions took hold of him, Dynasty Season 4 introduced a surprising dynamic between Adam and step-mother Cristal (Daniella Alonso), too. As Cristal struggled with a new health problem, a brain tumor, Adam was the only person who truly knew what was going on with her as he worked at the hospital where she sought treatment. Adam was there for Cristal, and the two developed a relationship, which was quite the shock. Adam treated Cristal with such kindness and compassion, at least at first, that it seemed like the character had finally grown after everything that he had done. But, alas, he did not, and he quickly grew frustrated with Cristal for not handling her health situation how he deemed appropriate. While it lasted, it was an incredibly nice dynamic to witness, and showed that Adam has the capability of being more than just the primary antagonist of the Carrington family. After Cristal’s tumor was no longer an issue, this side of Adam and the blossoming relationship with Cristal simply disappeared, which was a surprisingly brutal disappointment.

RELATED: Every 'Dynasty' Reboot Season (So Far), Ranked From Worst to BestAnother exciting dynamic has been that of Adam and newfound sister Amanda (Eliza Bennet), who has tested Adam more than anyone else in just a few short episodes. Amanda is the first person to really see Adam for who he is, as the most recent addition to the family that isn’t blinded by the fact that Adam was kidnapped when he was just a baby. This relationship is a chance to shake things up with Adam and make him into a character worth rooting for, and one that has meaningful relationships with others. Amanda is the rival to Adam that Fallon never quite was, despite their many hardships over the years. Amanda has secured a place at the hospital Adam works for as the Chief of Staff, and has already torpedoed his plans to further his name and his own legacy. Finally, after years of seeing the same stories essentially being repeated with Adam doing terrible things and said things being forgotten, someone has arrived to make sure Adam gets his comeuppance. The show is seemingly about to shake things up with Adam and his role in the family, and it’s about time. In addition to Amanda, it’s almost certain that Alexis will discover how Adam framed her for murder, too. This should rip that mother/son bond asunder, which has gotten Adam off scot-free so many times before.

When push comes to shove, Adam will throw everyone else to the wolves and put himself first on Dynasty. This is part of who he is, which isn’t that difficult to accept. What is difficult to accept is why the members of his family continue to give him chances when he inevitably makes their lives much, much worse. At this point, Adam still having a role in the Carrington family is completely unbelievable, as he offers little more than frustration and disappointment. Considering the family still isn’t aware of what Adam did to Steven, something he’s never had to pay for, Adam hasn’t done enough to secure his place in the family to survive this information ever coming to light. (And, imagine how exciting it would be if Amanda were to investigate the curious timing of Steven’s disappearance and Adam’s arrival and discover the truth?)

All four seasons of Dynasty are streaming on Netflix. Season 5 begins with a special two-part Christmas event airing on The CW on December 20, 2021 at 8 pm.

