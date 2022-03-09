The Carrington family has seen its fair share of lies and deceit since the rebooted Dynasty series premiered on The CW in 2017. But, through it all, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Blake (Grant Show), Cristal (Daniella Alonso), and Adam (Sam Underwood) manage to get through the rocky waters to be a family again… except when it comes to Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), Blake’s ex-wife and the mother of all Carrington children — at least so far. Even before her first introduction in the latter half of Season 1, then played by Nicollette Sheridan, Alexis was teased to be this incredibly ruthless, cunning, and manipulative monster that Blake and his children were lucky enough to have escaped from.

Concerned with nothing more than wealth and status, Alexis was talked about as if she was sent directly from the depths of hell to ruin Blake’s life and nothing more. And, through the seasons, this talk has not faded. Alexis is still perceived as a devious nightmare… except nothing we’ve seen on the series over four seasons has made her feel like a force to be reckoned with. In fact, what viewers have seen of Alexis has, on most occasions, proven the opposite.

The CW’s Dynasty has seen Alexis hit rock bottom numerous times, and each time she rises, she is usually in worse shape than ever. Alexis actually arrived in Episode 17 at her first rock bottom, living in a rundown trailer and using her lover, Hank (Brent Antonello), as her fake kidnapped son to scam Blake and the family out of their riches and return to her life of luxury. From here, she unraveled further, as Hank proved to be no genius capable of pulling off this intense scam and her plan fell apart. Throughout Season 2, it was more of the same with failed attempts to regain her wealth and insert herself into everyone’s lives. That is until Alexis accidentally murdered Cristal’s ex-husband (while aiming for Cristal) and Adam returned to Atlanta and pushed her into a fireplace face-first. After a brief departure, while the role was recast, Alexis returned to Atlanta with her new face, married to Carrington cousin Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) and ready to testify at Blake’s murder trial to have him sentenced to life in prison — which, to no one’s surprise, failed miserably.

Aside from her one win of kicking Blake out of the manor (which she only achieved because of Jeff’s help), what viewers have primarily seen of Alexis is how easily someone can manipulate her and how weak-minded she is. She’s so desperate for acceptance and wealth, and viewers are constantly shown that she has no sense of who people are or how to read them. Alexis is consistently outplayed by her enemies and made to look like a fool, as we’ve seen time and time again with Blake, Dominique (Michael Michele), and Adam almost always getting the upper hand in their ongoing wars with her. Dynasty Season 5 has already begun to show this yet again, as Adam has framed Alexis for a murder he obviously committed — which Amanda (Eliza Bennett) has figured out after spending all of four minutes with Adam — and Alexis has absolutely no idea, despite having more than enough reason to suspect him.

Entering the remainder of Season 5, the way the series handles Alexis desperately needs to change. Hendrix is such a force on-screen, yet she’s criminally underutilized, and Alexis’ stories are often downright painful to watch. This is particularly true when it comes to the series writing her as Blake’s ex-wife rather than Fallon and Adam’s mother, which has happened for the majority of the series. Alexis has been so preoccupied with screwing over Blake, it’s taken up all of her attention and has left viewers with a rather terrible view of who she is (and who she can grow to be). With Amanda’s introduction in the latter half of Season 4, this is beginning to change, as Alexis has been forced to confront what a terrible mother she was to Fallon and Steven (James Mackay) for most of their lives. She’s been given a second chance with Amanda, which she is surprisingly using to become the good mother she never was for her other children, but it’s threatened by Alexis’ poor relationships with others and the lack of inspiration and excitement in all of Alexis’ stories. Right now, Amanda seeking out this relationship with Alexis doesn’t make any sense, given what she knows of her mother and how intelligent Amanda is shown to be.

Something else that has hurt Alexis is her lack of connection with Fallon, the series’ protagonist. On rare occasions, like when Alexis and Fallon are fighting over the penthouse in Season 4, we are able to see these two interact, and it’s quite wonderful. Fallon is able to recognize why her mother wants the penthouse, as it’s close to her office and the hospital where Adam works, and there’s just a moment where some of her walls with Alexis come down and we see that, deep down, there’s something quite special between them. Yet, if the past is any indication, the next time the two are given a moment for connection, it will be like everything has reset because of Alexis’ dangerous and unfruitful ploys to scheme against Blake. What the series has done with Alexis and Fallon — or, rather, hasn't done — is a spectacular failure and wasting the great chemistry between Hendrix and Gillies that could provide ample drama and moments of real connection that extends beyond just the Carrington name. And, it would give Fallon another parent to interact and spar with on a regular basis because it’s grown tired with Fallon and Blake over the last four seasons.

The writers’ inability to show Alexis as someone worthy of the exasperation and challenges she causes to those around her has really hurt the character and, by extension, the show. Alexis’ role has only grown since her first introduction, but she has no real place on the show. There’s so much potential for the character, especially if her relationships with her children become the focus. Each dynamic offers so much, and it would be nice for Alexis and Adam to finally be at odds, for real this time, after every terrible thing he has done to her, almost exclusively unprovoked. Keeping Alexis away from Blake would only benefit the series, too, as the stories centering around their disdain for one another have been far overdone now.

But, above all, Alexis should become more like the person the writers tell us she is if she’s going to remain an antagonist. She is capable of becoming smarter, more aware, and far more manipulative, able to outmaneuver her enemies to get what she wants. Every single person that has gone up against her has been able to get the upper hand on Alexis over the show’s four seasons, and it’s time for that to change. Otherwise, what’s the point of her being around when the series doesn’t treat her as an equal to anyone else? Now is the time, and maybe her stint in jail is the perfect reasoning for Alexis to take a more devilish turn.

All four seasons of Dynasty are streaming on Netflix. The holiday special episodes are streaming on The CW’s website. The remainder of Season 5 premieres on March 11.

