The CW’s Dynasty reboot has no shortage of main characters, from the protagonist Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) to Amanda (Eliza Bennett), the long-lost daughter of Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Even Kirby (Maddison Brown), daughter of the late Joseph Anders (Alan Dale), Blake’s right-hand man and father figure, has managed to wrangle her way into these characters’ lives and find a place for herself in the manor, even without her father around — or, perhaps now because he’s no longer around. But, with so many main characters, it’s hard to find a place for everyone in the stories that the series is telling. However, the pandemic cut down the theatrics and incredibly long roster of guest stars on Dynasty and forced the writers to tell more intimate, character-driven stories, which is actually something that improved the show. During Season 4, viewers saw new dynamics explored — like Cristal and Adam, a pairing that worked surprisingly well — or others revisited and delved deeper into than before. With Season 5, the series needs to keep this up, as it allowed for their long list of series regulars to be more interconnected and this to start feeling like a show about family and its legacy. Below, we’ve come up with seven pairings that we’d like to see (further) explored in the upcoming episodes.

Fallon and Amanda

Newly-arrived sister Amanda, introduced in the final stretch of Dynasty Season 4 when the truth of her parentage came to light, has only dipped her toe into the Carrington waters. As of now, we’ve seen her primarily interacting with Alexis and brother Adam (Sam Underwood), the latter of which she has begun a nasty rivalry with. And, over the seasons, we’ve seen that Fallon and Adam have a tense relationship at best with one another. After Steven (James Mackay) exited the show in Season 2, Fallon has been missing that connection with a sibling that has trust and a real bond. Amanda’s arrival is a chance to change that, and for the sisters to come together and be a real unit. From the glimpse at their relationship in the finale, with Amanda briefly helping Fallon put the pieces together about her criminally insane assistant Eva (Kara Royster), there’s potential.

Given that Amanda is currently trying to prove that Adam is responsible for the murder that he framed Alexis for, isn’t that the perfect opportunity to bring these sisters together? To take down the brother neither of them can stand to be around?

Jeff and Dominique

One of the relationships on Dynasty with the most potential is that of Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele), the estranged mother/son duo that are finally starting to put the past — namely, Dominique’s poor decisions — behind them to create a new future. We have seen quite a bit of these two since Dominique’s first appearance on the series, but by the end of the two-part holiday special that started Dynasty Season 5, they seem to be in a much different and much better place with each other. It’s time we see these two really connect. They have the potential to be the series’ healthiest relationship and a true showing of what it means to be family, as they’re not as likely to be pulled apart by the same trivial matters that the rest of the Carrington family is.

Side note: It would also be lovely for Monica (Wakeema Hollis) to return and make this dynamic even better as a powerful trio.

Cristal and Alexis

There are two paths to take with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis’ relationship. One is predictable, while the other would be quite a surprise and could lead to some fruitful rewards. The predictable path is to put Cristal and Alexis at odds, which would create a fair amount of conflict in everyone’s lives. Even if the writers went down this path, it would still be quite interesting to watch. There hasn’t been nearly enough exploration of Cristal and Alexis, especially since Alonso took over the role in Season 3. Given Alexis (two faces ago) killed Cristal’s ex-husband Mark, it wouldn’t take much for Alexis to make herself Cristal’s primary enemy, and there’s potential for a war to begin between these two. Or, if the writers take the unpredictable path, Cristal and Alexis could become frenemies of sorts. Cristal is a very caring and nurturing character, it also wouldn’t take much for her to make the effort to understand Alexis. Whether Alexis could get past her disdain for Blake to let Cristal get to know her is another story, but one that could be explored. Whatever the case, this is a dynamic that has been drastically underutilized and could bring some spirit back to the show.

Blake and Sam

Blake and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) have never really interacted much. In the later episodes of Season 4, viewers saw Sam confront Blake after Blake threw Sam to the wolves to protect his senatorial campaign, where it was finally acknowledged that Sam is part of the Carrington family regardless of his marriage to Steven. With this understanding between them, it’s time for Sam to really be part of the family. Sam’s little interaction with Blake over the years has been understandable, but it would be quite nice to see that explored and to see Blake step in as a father figure of sorts for Sam now that Anders (Alan Dale) has passed. They both loved and lost the original Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), which could be addressed and used to bring them together. Whatever the case may be to give these two a real relationship, there’s no reason now for Sam to not be an honorary Carrington and deeply tied to Blake.

Adam and Cristal

One of the more understated dynamics of Dynasty Season 4 was that of Adam and Cristal, who became much closer as Cristal neared an untimely death due to a brain tumor. Putting the conflict of interest of Adam being Cristal’s doctor aside, the two were surprisingly sweet to watch on-screen. Their bond — while not that of a mother and son, though Cristal is technically his step-mother — brought something special out in both of them, but especially Adam. How Adam treated Cristal made it seem like he would be capable of change and acting like a real human being one day, something that nobody else on the series has been able to bring out of him. Adam helping Cristal was perhaps the first time he has been likable since his introduction where he tricked Steven into checking himself into a hospital for the mentally ill after thinking he was losing his mind. (Plus, it’s always great when Cristal is allowed to interact with someone other than Blake.)

Kirby and Amanda

The romantic relationship between Kirby and Adam worked, surprisingly, because the two felt like outliers in the Carrington family. Now that Amanda has arrived in town, there’s someone even less connected to the family (emotionally, at least) than Kirby, which could give these two the chance for a beautiful friendship. We haven’t seen them interact yet, but they have been shown to have very similar views on the Carrington family, from their obscene wealth to how they use others to get what they want. Kirby has drifted away from this a little since she arrived on the scene, but her father’s recent death and his collection of Carrington secrets could help bring her back down to earth to connect with this side of Amanda, though that’s not completely necessary for these two to bond. There are a lot of similarities between them, and this is definitely a dynamic that could shine bright amidst the chaos. Plus, other than with Sam — and occasionally Fallon and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) — Kirby is in need of some real connection.

Fallon and Jeff

Fallon and Jeff’s relationship has been rather nonexistent since the first season, which saw the two find out they are cousins after sleeping together. (Ick.) However, there’s quite a bit of history between them that the series just stopped delving into aside from rare occurrences. Jeff’s relationship with the Carrington family is complicated, at best, but Fallon has at times been an exception to that. Out of everyone she is biologically related to, Jeff seems to be the one she has the easiest time trusting. It’s a shame that we rarely get to see them interact, and even worse that it is usually just so Fallon can use Jeff to help her with something. There’s a lot of potential here, whether the two become closer as friends or Jeff embraces the Carrington side of himself and bonds with Fallon as family. Jeff marrying Alexis certainly complicated matters between him and Fallon, but isn’t that what Dynasty does best? The more complicated dynamics are almost always the most intriguing to follow.

All four seasons of Dynasty are streaming on Netflix. The holiday special episodes are streaming on The CW’s website. The remainder of Season 5 premieres on March 11.

