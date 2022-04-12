After a near-death experience, including a coma that lasted for multiple weeks, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has a new lease on life on Dynasty Season 5. Now that she and Liam (Adam Huber) have seemingly skirted past the marital issues caused by Eva (Kara Royster), Fallon’s psychotic assistant that tried to destroy her marriage before shooting her in the stomach, they are ready to move forward in life. So, what comes next for them? Based on the last several episodes of the show, that answer is to have children as soon as possible, as Fallon has been dreaming of her future family since being in the coma. However, this is a mistake, particularly so early on, after what happened between the couple during the last season and where their relationship is currently at.

Fallon and Liam only got married at the beginning of Season 4, and weren’t really in a relationship for very long (on-screen, at least) beforehand. Between fake dating, Fallon’s engagement to Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), and Liam’s memory loss induced by Adam (Sam Underwood) hitting him over the head with a flower pot, there have been a lot of obstacles to overcome with very little payoff. And, after they did get married, it was only a few episodes before more obstacles presented themselves and created a threat to their new marriage that lasted for the rest of the season, like Liam’s obsession with finding out what happened to his father and later the whole Eva/Colin debacle. In short, there hasn’t really been much time over the last few seasons of Dynasty devoted to showing Fallon and Liam in a good place and on the same page.

Their issues haven’t been addressed or worked through. With Fallon taking time off of work to heal after nearly dying, she and Liam managed to get into a good place. But, now that she’s back at work, it doesn’t make the primary issue of last season disappear. Fallon can become lost in her work, putting everything to the side to deal with whatever crisis has presented itself at Fallon Unlimited. She’s working on this, yes, but it’s not something that can be resolved overnight. It’s something that is going to take time, and we’re going to have to see how Fallon handles being tested multiple times before it can be understood that she has a better grasp at dividing her attention and making sure she’s focusing on the most important thing.

Introducing a baby, when Fallon hasn’t even proven she can pay proper attention to Liam when dealing with work, is a mistake. It might create some interesting content and struggles for the characters, but it’s not going to do Fallon and Liam’s relationship any favors, which is what is desperately needed most of all. Plus, while Fallon is often wrapped up in work, the same can be said for Liam on many occasions. The difference is that Liam’s work ends up with him consistently leaving town. Whatever the reasons for this may be, this is something that should be addressed as well. Both Fallon and Liam grew up with absentee parents that put their own needs and wants ahead of their children, causing a great deal of suffering and trauma. At this point, it’s hard to believe Fallon and Liam would be any different because they constantly avoid having difficult discussions. Skipping the discussion about what happened with Eva and Colin, and the issues that arose in their relationship because of it, might have made the writers’ life easier, but certainly didn’t do the characters or the relationship any favors. Other couples on the show have addressed tough topics and fought through them for their relationship, like Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) coming back to each other and fighting for their marriage after they both cheated. Not talking about their issues just makes the marriage seem weak and at risk should another complication arise.

Dynasty Season 5, Episode 7 highlighted some of the issues that remain between Fallon and Liam. In order to get a high-profile actress to agree to be in Liam's movie, the actress wanted to shadow Fallon at work, which she allowed. But, after an ecological disaster that Fallon and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) were tasked with cleaning up while keeping it quiet, Fallon's hijinks nearly cost Liam this one chance to make his movie when the actress backed out. To save Liam's movie, Fallon agreed to hire back the employee responsible for the ecological disaster with a 40% raise and a five-year contract, to stop the actress from backing out of the movie. Fallon is so worried about screwing things up for Liam that she is willing to tank her company to ensure it doesn’t happen. In what world is that a healthy response? There are clearly many unresolved issues between Fallon and Liam that need to be addressed before a child is introduced into the dynamic, otherwise it’s just going to end up being more of the same we’ve seen with Blake and Alexis, bringing their children into their fights because of their issues with each other.

They do have a real chance to break free of the Carrington ways, to be proper and healthy parents to a well-adjusted child and not carry on the legacy of trauma that their parents did unto them. But, first, the writers need to put in the work on this relationship. Glossing over what happened in Season 4 because Fallon almost died certainly felt like a cheap excuse for the writers to move on without ever actually addressing the enormous issues they created in this marriage. There’s no going back, regardless of this being a soap opera. There are plenty of opportunities to allow Fallon and Liam to grow, individually and together, to get their relationship into a better place and still deliver the same wacky content that the series thrives on. It’s not just Fallon and Liam’s relationship that the writers gloss over the hard parts with. For instance, it’s happening again with Blake and Cristal after the Rita fiasco, where Blake’s ignorance that his wife has been replaced by a lookalike isn’t being addressed. But, it’s different with Fallon and Liam because viewers know they can be and often are the most healthy relationship on the show. Because they’re planning to start a family of their own, it is something that could be disastrous if the writers don’t take the time to make sure it can be different from the Carrington family. If not, it would come at the cost of our love for Fallon and Liam as individuals and as a couple.

Dynasty Season 5 continues Fridays on The CW.

