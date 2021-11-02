Steven's absence has been sorely felt over the last few seasons of The CW's Dynasty reboot, and it's time to bring him back to play in Atlanta again.

Since the beginning of the Carringtons’ journey on The CW’s Dynasty reboot, the family has continued to grow. Long-lost siblings seem to grow on trees in Atlanta, leaving Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) to contend with these new introductions to their family dynasty. However, along the way, the show lost one of the original Carringtons: Steven (James Mackay). With Dynasty Season 5 just around the corner, it’s time to bring Steven Carrington back into the fold.

The last we saw of Steven was long-lost and formerly kidnapped brother Adam posing as Steven's friend in Paris after Steven left the family in Atlanta to find himself. Adam slowly convinced Steven he was losing his mind and that his friend was a figment of his imagination, as when Fallon and Sam came to check on him this "friend" seemingly didn't exist. Struggling to know what was real, Steven checked himself into a hospital for the mentally ill... and Adam revealed himself to Steven before leaving him alone and locked away. Absent since this happened during Season 2, Steven’s impact on the show and his family cannot be diminished. He kept his family in-check for much of the first season, relegated to the voice of morality as Fallon and Blake continuously crossed whatever line they needed to in order to get what they wanted.

The Potential for Growing Relationships

Image via The CW

With the newest member of the Carrington family, Amanda (Eliza Bennett), sticking around full-time next season, it’s time to bring back the first brother. Now more than ever before, the show is really honing in on the family aspect of things. The Carrington siblings are so interconnected now, particularly with so many on the show, and it’s clear that we’re going to be leaning into these relationships more with Amanda and Adam feuding only moments after her plane touched down and she claimed her family name.

Fallon, Adam, and Amanda are all tied together, which is a dynamic that Steven’s presence would be quite perfect for. He’s always been a bit of a mediator, and given that none of his other siblings can get along for more than two or three minutes, he could help create a healthier atmosphere for growth and open communication. Fallon and Steven’s relationship, despite its flaws, was one of the highlights of the show’s first season. They had a great dynamic, bringing out a side to both characters that no one else could. That’s been the biggest loss with Steven’s disappearance. But, there’s a lot of potential for Steven with his other siblings, too. He has quite a bit to work through with Adam, after what Adam did to him. With Amanda, it’s an interesting possibility. The two are similar in so many ways, at least from what we know of Amanda so far. They both seem to care about doing the right thing, though are not opposed to getting a bit dirty when needed. Also, they both are part of the LGBTQ+ community, which would be a fun connection to see explored.

RELATED: Why You Should Give The CW's 'Dynasty' Reboot Another Chance

And we can’t forget Kirby (Maddison Brown), the paternal sister who Steven never really got a chance to interact with after the reveal that Anders (Alan Dale) was his father too, conceived during Anders’ one night stand with Alexis (first played by Nicollette Sheridan, now by Elaine Hendrix). With her father having passed away during Dynasty Season 4, Kirby is left without any family… and any real purpose on the show.

Kirby’s friendship with Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is the most involved she is currently, but Steven’s return could create a chance for a brilliant, new, and much healthier relationship than we see between the other siblings on the show. A brother that isn’t only concerned with status and wealth is exactly what Kirby needs, and Steven needs a fresh start with a sister that is a bit mellower and not going to stampede him at every turn. Since Amanda is a Carrington, Kirby seems like the better choice for that. (Sorry, but Fallon is kind of a bulldozer when her mind is set on something, and said something is usually against Steven’s moral code.)

Speaking of, Steven and Sam’s marriage ended on such a sour note without any real closure, it wouldn’t feel right if we never saw those two interact meaningfully again. Sam’s other love interests haven’t had the same spark as Sam and Steven’s relationship did. Steven’s absence has given Sam quite a bit of time to grow into a beautiful, compassionate, and determined person… something that was lacking early on when he, essentially, lost himself in his marriage. Sam has grown, Steven has surely changed after what he has endured, and this relationship was never given the chance to blossom. Given where Sam’s love life was left at the end of Dynasty Season 4, and that the show has now addressed that Sam is part of the Carrington family no matter what, it seems like a great time to revisit his connection with Steven.

His Absence

Image via The CW

Most of all, it is long overdue for the Carrington family to actually figure out what has happened to Steven. Since his exit, Steven has barely been mentioned, which feels incredibly wrong on a show that does nothing but hail the importance of family — blood or not. It has been years without the family hearing a peep from Steven, since as far as we know he’s otherwise restrained. He’s missed countless family events, and nobody has even stopped to consider him. At this point, it feels like a bad joke given the premise of the show is about this family. It’s mind-boggling that Steven’s unexplained absence has even gone on this long.

Plus, given what Adam did to Steven, his role in the family always feels like it’s hanging on by a thread. Adam has sneaked his way into the family dynasty, essentially taking Steven’s place… but he has never actually faced any consequences for what he did to his brother. In fact, nobody even knows about it, which would realistically create quite a rift between all of them. For Steven’s sake, and the believability of Adam’s relationships with his family, this story needs to be addressed and closed. Until it is, how can we believe that this family can truly get through anything they are faced with?

It was also quite a poor message to send for the Dynasty writers to do this with Steven, who was the only LGBTQ+ child in the Carrington family until Amanda’s introduction. It still is, considering how his exit was handled so poorly. All of his relationships were left up in the air, and the writers acted like fans were supposed to completely forget that Steven ever existed, which is severely disappointing. Steven could have believably exited the show in a way that wouldn’t have made every family event feel wrong without him, that could have given some closure to any of his relationships. Instead, the opposite was done.

It’s time to address the elephant in the room and bring Steven back for Dynasty Season 5.

All four seasons of Dynasty are currently streaming on Netflix.

KEEP READING: 7 Shows Like 'Dynasty' to Watch Rich People Fighting Over Money and Power

'Dexter: New Blood' Review: A Solid Revival That May Actually Make Amends for the Original Ending No spoilers, but the return of America's favorite serial killer might be the apology that fans are looking for.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email