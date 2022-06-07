Too often do we find ourselves wholly immersed in the world of television only to find out that the show will be meeting an early demise. Sometimes, with any luck, they get picked back up by another network to continue the adventure. Others are not so fortunate, and we’re left to wonder with endless possibilities on how a cliffhanger could have been resolved.

The ax usually comes down fast and hard. Whether a show is mid-season or on hiatus, the abrupt ending never fails to catch us by surprise, and we can only hope to see our favorite characters again.

'Terra Nova'

If there is any way to describe Terra Nova, it’s as the sci-fi drama is ironically years ahead of its time. Think Jurassic Park, only instead of bringing the dinosaurs back; we’re willing to travel back in time to cohabitate with them to avoid the consequences of global warming.

The series is abruptly cut short after its first season but has a lot more left to offer, given the unique nature of the premise. The threat does not just lie with the prehistoric beasts but with the people among the group as the worst of humanity is brought out in a bid for a fresh start.

'Person of Interest'

Person of Interest has a solid and successful five-year run worthy of revisiting: the story wraps itself up, so we can’t complain too much about losing this one.

However, as the fifth and ultimately final season cuts down on its episodes, the concluding storyline can feel rushed in areas. It does serve a satisfying climax and answers most of our questions, yet at the same time, there is a sense that more could be done with the characters, especially leading up to the finale.

'Timeless'

Time travel is never always easy to get right in film and television. The rules can be convoluted; storylines can get messy; sometimes, the show may lose its footing and spiral off the deep end if timelines begin overlapping. Timeless is not the exception to this, in all honesty, but the clumsiness of the plot is what makes it so endearing.

The series sees a team band together to prevent an organization from changing history. The premise is entirely predictable but proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike. Season 2 is where the show picks up on itself and stands far stronger than the first: a lot of potential can be seen during the second chapter, with the drama intensifying before facing the ax.

'Hannibal'

Set before Hannibal Lecter’s (Anthony Hopkins) entanglement with FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in The Silence of the Lambs, Mads Mikkelsen adopts the persona of the infamous cannibalistic psychiatrist as he makes an enemy out of FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

The prequel series is sharply clever, masterfully glory, and captivating in all its psychological glory. Hannibal is a genuinely frightening and demented serial-killer drama that is equally riveting as it is violent. Mikkelsen’s performance takes one of horror’s most prominent characters to a new level. The series consists of just three seasons, but fans have expressed passion over finding a new home to continue Hannibal’s journey toward chaos to no avail.

'Santa Clarita Diet'

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star as mundane couple Shelia and Joel Hammond. Their suburban lives are drastically altered when Shelia undergoes a sudden change that leaves her starved for human flesh and blood. It’s the latest fad diet in Santa Clarita, after all.

Santa Clarita Dietadopts a single-camera setup with all three seasons consisting of 10 episodes running for about a half-hour. It’s entertainment gold and holds more than enough non-stop comedy and satirical gore, mystery, and horror to fulfill your appetite. Every character is beyond lovable, particularly Joel, who is constantly fretting as he adjusts to his wife’s new lifestyle. The series ends on a major cliffhanger in Season 3, leaving fans wondering if the Hammonds will ever find a cure.

'Ringer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar tackles double duty as twin sisters Siobhan and Bridget. She does it all through glamorous style, nail-biting twists, and a seductive mystery that keeps you guessing until the bitter end.

Ringer features a star-studded cast caught up in a dangerous web of lies before everything unravels with devastating consequences. Nothing is what it seems, as Bridget comes to figure out when she discovers her sister’s apparent domestic dream is a twisted fabrication of reality.

'Firefly'

It almost feels like an unspoken agreement between fans and casual TV watchers that Firefly is a tragic loss to the sci-fi genre. The series has it all, from comedy to action to a compelling roguish leader in the form of Nathan Fillion. Every episode is adventurous fun with a lovable batch of characters whose shared chemistry lets them bounce off one another with no hitches.

The short-lived series does have a feature-length sequel and conclusion in Serenity that offers an expansion of the story, and it upholds the nature of the show; however, it would be great to see how the group would go on to evolve over the years if more seasons had been commissioned. Firefly is one you can’t help but go back to time and time again; the abrupt departure from our screens doesn’t diminish the love fans still have for the sci-fi drama as hope lingers for Fillion to get back in the cockpit.

'Dynasty'

One victim of The CW’s latest axing spree is the revival of the popular '80s soap opera of the same name. In 2016, Dynasty made a show-stopping comeback with Elizabeth Gillies taking charge of the drama as spoiled aristocratic daughter Fallon Carrington.

This is bingeworthy drama at its finest. Sure, it’s not the greatest show ever, and it comes across as highly satirical and over-the-top, but Dynasty has barely scraped the surface of its predecessor. It provides a creative spin on the older storylines that work according to present-day standards.

