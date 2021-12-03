The original Dynasty, which aired from 1981 to 1989, was widely known for its incredibly wild stories, like the Moldavian Massacre in the Season 5 finale that left the lives of practically every character on the show up in the air after a terrorist attack at Amanda and Prince Michael’s royal wedding. It’s one of the aspects that made the original show so successful, and something The CW’s Dynasty reboot has tried to channel as they pave their own way forward with a new spin on these characters.

The Dynasty reboot that will soon be entering Season 5 has yet to do anything that wild, though there has been no shortage of stories that left the audience wide-eyed with their jaws dropped. Several of these stories happen to include Adam Carrington (Sam Underwood), proving the character’s addition to the show in the middle of Season 2 was a great stride forward toward honoring the original show and being a show that can stand alone… and that Adam takes no prisoners in executing his mischievous and devious plans. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most wild and memorable stories from the first four seasons of The CW’s Dynasty.

The connection between Fallon and the Colbys

Toward the end of Season 1, the twist that the Carringtons and Colbys were blood relatives was certainly unexpected. Particularly following the romantic/sexual relationship between Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) over the course of the season, which almost resulted in the two tying the knot at one point in Fallon’s attempt to get the upper hand over Jeff before the reveal that they were cousins through an affair that grandfather Thomas Carrington had, which resulted in Blake’s half-sister Dominique (Michael Michele). This put the show on a new path, changing the Carrington/Colby dynamic and rivalry even more.

Claudia’s injury (or lack thereof)

The answer to the biggest question of Season 1, about who killed Matthew (Nick Wechsler), was answered in typical Dynasty fashion. Claudia (Brianna Brown) manipulated the situation and caused the explosion that killed her husband, who was having an affair with the first Cristal (played by Nathalie Kelley). She was also faking the brain injury, as it was the only thing keeping her husband from leaving her before his untimely death. But, as unbelievable as that was, her return in the final two episodes of Season 1 was something unforgettable. Matthew returned from the dead to help Claudia escape the hospital she was admitted to, in order to get revenge on the Carringtons. And, when Claudia confronts Cristal once again (this time with a gun), Matthew steps in front of her to try to “protect” Cristal. What’s so wild about this story is that Matthew was only a figment of Claudia’s imagination. So, Cristal dies after being shot, Claudia is on the run, and she did actually become mentally unstable after pretending to be sick.

Adam tricking Steven

“Parisian Legend Has It…” is the return (and, as of now, final appearance) of Steven Carrington (James Mackay). After months away from Atlanta to find himself after learning that Blake (Grant Show) was not his biological father, but the butler Anders (Alan Dale) was, following a one night stand with Alexis (then played by Nicollette Sheridan), Steven is a changed man. This worries Fallon and ex-husband Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), who fly to Paris to check on Steven. While there, Steven repeatedly refers to a friend named George that has been helping him as of late… a friend that, seemingly, doesn’t exist. A few incidents later, and with deep concern from his sister and former lover, Steven is checked into a hospital for the mentally ill because of his “hallucinations” of George. After being locked away, George reveals himself to Steven as long-lost brother Adam, confessing to his plan to convince Steven that he was losing his mind before taking his place in the Carrington family. It’s such a fascinating beginning to Adam’s story, and an unforgettable introduction. Given that nobody knows what happened to Steven and he has presumably been in the hospital since this moment, it’s also a devastating end to this character's story. (Here’s hoping he comes back soon…)

The fireplace incident

“Motherly Overprotectiveness,” the episode following Steven’s exit, saw another one of Dynasty’s wildest stories with Adam’s arrival in Atlanta. Upon reuniting with the family that he had been stolen from so many years before, it became clear that Adam had severe issues with the family that he believed simply stopped trying to find him… particularly with Alexis.

In a moment of rage and pure aggression, Adam shoved Alexis’ face into the fireplace in her loft, severely burning her. Given this outing was also the exit of Sheridan as Alexis Carrington, it was the perfect new beginning for the character to, inevitably, retrieve another face. But, as another of our first moments with Adam proved this character was definitely not to be messed with, making him an incredible threat to the other members of his family. (Since this, he has mellowed… at least a little.)

Alexis’ terrible aim

Just like Adam, Alexis is another character that the Dynasty writers take full advantage of to kickstart their more… out-of-the-box ideas. Like, in Season 2, Episode 13, when Alexis plans to kill herself, but instead sees Cristal (then played by Ana Brenda Contreras) and her ex-husband Mark (Damon Dayoub) out horseback riding. Fueled by anger and heartbreak, Alexis tries to shoot a pregnant Cristal on her horse… but misses, hitting Mark instead. Frightened by the shot, Cristal’s horse knocks her off, but she is dragged as the horse runs. Alexis’ actions lead to a variety of poor outcomes. Mark is dead. Cristal loses her baby. And, Blake murders the man he believes fired the shot: Blake’s hitman, Mac (Jeremy Davidson). After killing Mac, his body is dumped into the lake on their property… where it is discovered in the Season 2 finale, and Blake is put on trial for his murder… where Alexis returns following some plastic surgery (played by Elaine Hendrix) and testifies against him. The payoff of this one event is a wild ride, and simply proves the underappreciated brilliance of the Dynasty writers.

Liam’s “son” in Season 3

After regaining his memory following a brutal attack by Adam with a flower pot in the Season 2 finale, Liam (Adam Huber) and Fallon reunited and rekindled their love. Just a few episodes later — in Season 3, Episode 13 — Liam’s ex-girlfriend, Heidi (Emily Rudd) from his teenage years shows up… with a son in tow. She claims this son to be Liam’s, and he begins to accept his new role as a father and how/if he can balance that with his relationship with Fallon. As soon as he begins to do so, Liam and Fallon discover that his son is actually his half-brother, as Heidi had an affair with Liam’s father when they were together. It’s a wild and perfect twist for Dynasty on the long-lost son trope that so often comes up as a relationship begins to become serious and stable. Who could have ever expected the son was actually the brother? It also tested Fallon a great deal — both individually and in her relationship with Liam.

Given the Dynasty reboot is still airing, there are still plenty of opportunities for the show to introduce even wilder stories than we’ve seen before. With the cast changes — like the introduction of another long-lost sibling, Amanda (Eliza Bennett), at the end of Season 4 — new routes are open for exploration, new stories waiting to be told, and new dynamics are just beginning to be fleshed out. There’s only more wacky excitement waiting for viewers in the next 22 episodes.

A special two-hour, holiday-themed Dynasty event will air on December 20, 2021 at 8 pm on The CW. Season 5 officially kicks off in March 2022.

