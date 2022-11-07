People slave away at work and school every year, counting the days until the holiday season. The holidays are a time for friends and family to come together, reflect on old memories and make new ones. However, some would rather forget old family memories and have no plans of making new ones.

Art imitates life, so it's no surprise that there's an array of movies all about dysfunctional families coming together for the holidays. Whether it's more comedic, like Home for The Holidays, or dramatic, like The Color Purple, Hollywood is full of films that help viewers feel better about their dysfunctional families. With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, there are plenty of holiday scenes for viewers to look back on and be thankful for the family they have.

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Sam Rami's groundbreaking film about a boy who receives superpowers from a radioactive spider helped usher in the comic-book movie craze. However, many fans need to remember this classic also contains a Thanksgiving scene with one of the most dysfunctional families in Marvel history.

In this scene, Peter (Tobey Maguire) gets together with his friend Harry (James Franco) and Harry's judgmental father, Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), whose alter ego is The Green Goblin, for Thanksgiving. Harry yearns for his father's acceptance and some father-son bonding. Unfortunately, Norman rushes out after realizing Peter's fresh wounds match the ones he gave Spider-Man only minutes earlier. Harry begs Norman to stay, but instead, he spends Thanksgiving plotting how to kill his son's best friend. While father-son relationships can be stressful, viewers can be grateful that their dad isn't a literal supervillain.

'Instant Family' (2018)

Hollywood rarely shows the positive side of foster families. Instant Family highlights how Foster families can have a positive outcome. However, it doesn't try to avoid the pitfalls, like how people view families who adopt.

After months of trying to form a bond, on Thanksgiving, Ellie (Rose Byrne) and Paul (Mark Wahlberg) confess to their family they no longer plan to adopt their foster kids. While most families would feel sympathy and sorrow, her family reveals they never wanted them to adopt, much to Ellie's disdain. Chaos ensues as Ellie's sister, who also wants a family, rebuffs Ellie for settling on adoption. Meanwhile, her other sister questions if her foster kids are safe around "regular children." Ironically after arguing with her family, Ellie realizes it's better to have a dysfunctional family than none at all.

'Avalon' (1990)

In this Oscar-nominated film, a Polish Jewish family immigrates to Baltimore and attempts to assimilate into American society. Lucky for them, there's nothing more American than bickering with relatives on Thanksgiving.

Jules (Aidan Quinn) and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) move away from their relatives to the suburbs to live the American Dream. On Thanksgiving, Uncle Gabriel (Lou Jacobi) arrives late after driving from the city, only to find his family has already started eating. This sends him into a tirade, and he leaves the house screaming the classic line, "You cut the turkey without me!" Thanksgiving arguments are never pleasant, but at least most people's relatives take their coats off and sit down before they start screaming.

'Over Christmas' (2020)

In recent years Netflix has become the reigning king of Christmas content. This German miniseries brings a new meaning to sibling rivalry as Bastian (Luke Mockridge) comes home for Christmas only to find his brother Niklas (Lucas Reiber) has started dating his ex-girlfriend.

As Bastian sits down for a meal with his family, he tries to remain as pleasant as possible, considering the situation. However, that pleasantry quickly dissolves after his parents compliment how well Niklas' career is going compared to his. The slightest comment sets people off during the holidays. For Bastian, it's when his ex mentions taking yoga classes with Niklas, causing him to blow up at his relatives. Viewers should put this series on the next time they want to complain about their siblings taking their things.

'Krampus' (2015)

This 2015 horror puts a new spin on holiday films as a demon terrorizes a family for not having the Christmas spirit. Ironically the scariest aspect of this film is the family itself.

The Engel family is so dysfunctional arguments are shooting off on all cylinders at dinner. Sarah (Toni Collette) and her husband, Tom, fend off insults from their family, ranging from Sarah's cooking to why Tom (Adam Scott) isn't athletic. Things reach a fever pitch when their son Max's (Emjay Anthony) cousins begin reading his letter to Santa they stole from his room. While reading, his cousins learn their parents are going through a rough patch, and their Dad wishes they were boys. A fight erupts, and Max bites one of his cousins, making it easy to believe why a demon would feel at home in their house.

'Almost Christmas' (2016)

Almost Christmas joins the ranks of several other warm and fuzzy Christmas films from over the years. What separates this film from its counterparts is the attempted murder.

It's Walter Meyers' (Danny Glover) first Christmas with his family since his wife died, and his daughter Rachel (Gabrielle Union) unknowingly invites her brother-in-law, Lonnie's (J.B. Smoove) mistress Jasmine (Keri Hilson) to Christmas lunch. Jasmine naively gloats about her relationship with Lonnie as his wife Cheryl sits stewing in her seat. The final straw is when Jasmine expresses her surprise at being invited over when Lonnie's "grandmother" Cheryl is so sick. Cheryl then leaves the room and comes back with a shotgun pointed at Lonnie's chest, proving even warm and fuzzy families have problems.

'Home for the Holidays' (1995)

In Jodie Foster's second directorial effort, a family with seemingly nothing in common comes together for Thanksgiving. While not initially well received, its classic turkey carving scene makes dysfunctional families everywhere feel normal.

In this epic holiday meltdown, Robert Downey Jr.plays the snarky Tommy, who, while carving the Thanksgiving turkey, accidentally hits his rigid sister Joanne (Holly Hunter) with it. What she does next shocks everyone as she screams "c*cksuckers" at the top of her lungs. Instead of consoling her, the family laughs, leading her to reveal Tommy secretly married his boyfriend. Stunned by this information, their mother then hides inside the pantry. At the film's end, they plan to meet again for Christmas, continuing this never-ending cycle.

'Scent Of A Woman' (1992)

In 1992 Al Pacino won Best Actor at the Oscars for playing Frank, a blind veteran who spends the weekend crossing off his bucket list so that he can commit suicide. Undoubtedly, the film's legendary Thanksgiving scene helped him bring home the statue.

Dysfunction is on full display when Frank and his caregiver Charles (Chris O'Donnell), show up at his brother's house unannounced on Thanksgiving. Frank spends the whole night pompously recounting old war stores. Frank's nephew then takes it upon himself to call Frank out and reveal he's no hero and that he went blind juggling grenades. Frank proceeds to calmly choke his nephew, only letting go after Charles begs him to.

'The Color Purple' (1985)

In Stephen Spielberg's stirring classic, Celie, played by Whoopi Goldberg, she goes through years of an abusive relationship until she finally finds the strength to leave her violent husband. It's no wonder viewers would be thankful for their own families after watching this scene.

At 15, Celie was sold by her father to the abusive Mister and forced to take care of his many children. After discovering Mister has been hiding letters from her sister for decades, Celie unloads years of grievances during their Thanksgiving meal. She then puts a knife to Mister's throat and tells him she's leaving for good. Most maladjusted families look like angels compared to what Celie had to live with.

'What's Cooking' (2000)

This little-known Thanksgiving film has four dysfunctional families of different ethnicities living on the same street. This film's many family squabbles prove that dysfunction is universal.

While none of these families are perfect, the Nguyen family is incredibly messed up. After barely speaking the whole dinner because of cultural differences with their American children, their daughter reveals their oldest son is hiding a gun. As they interrogate him, his little brother takes the gun and accidentally fires it. To their relief, he's not harmed, and like the viewers watching, they realize things could be a lot worse.

