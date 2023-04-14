In the last few decades, post-apocalyptic and dystopian media has taken screens by storm with both television series like The Walking Dead and films like World War Z and the Divergent series. Fans of the genre have plenty to choose from, and those looking specifically for television series have some seriously brilliant options.

From the most recent choice The Last of Us, to an older, reliable choice like 12 Monkeys, which is based on the original film, there are many dystopian shows to satisfy viewers. Even more than that, there are some shows that just might go down in history as classics within the genre due to their popularity, critical-acclaim or loyal fan bases.

10 ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (2017-)

Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in a dystopian United States called Gilead where fertile women are forced into a twisted form of sex trafficking that is meant to produce babies for the wealthy and powerful. The series focuses on one woman named June (Elisabeth Moss) who while forced into this slavery, is determined to rescue her daughter and return to husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle).

This dystopian show is perfect for fans of intense, heartbreaking dramas and those who are looking for post-apocalyptic shows that don’t have zombies. The show has received much critical-acclaim and has run for multiple seasons, and will likely go down in history as a classic piece of dystopian media due to its originality and political relevancy.

9 ‘Westworld’ (2016-2022)

Based on the 1973 film, Westworld is both the title of the series and the name of the futuristic amusement park in the show that’s marketed to the wealthy as a utopian wonderland where any and all of your fantasies can come true without consequences. Being ran by robotic hosts, the park uses artificial intelligence and a host of other technologies to meet the sometimes illegal and dangerous desires of its visitors.

The series has perhaps already overshadowed the existence of the original film with its popularity, and its original concept and star-studded cast will certainly add to the possibility that Westworld will become a classic. The cast includes stars like James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton and Evan Rachel Wood.

8 ‘Fringe’ (2008-2013)

In the show Fringe, F.B.I. Agent Olivia - played by the legendary Anna Torv - has her eyes opened when she gets assigned to the Fringe Division, where she learns about the existence of seemingly dark and dangerous parallel universes. Along with Dr. Bishop (John Noble), Peter (Joshua Jackson), and Junior Agent Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole), she will explore these universes and attempt to solve the mysterious cases interconnecting them all. The series’ dystopian elements lie in the parallel universes the team encounters.

Running for five seasons and garnering somewhat of a cult-following, many could argue that the series has already reached classic status. It is also one of the more unique dystopian shows out there, as it focuses on danger lurking in parallel universes rather than a cataclysmic event, pandemic or zombie apocalypse. Fans of the genre who haven’t seen this show might be pleasantly surprised if they give it a try.

7 ‘The Last of Us’ (2023-)

Based on the video game by Neil Druckman, The Last of Us focuses on the hard-shelled smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked with the ultimate job - transporting a teenage girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who may hold the key to saving humanity from the fungal infection that has turned most of society into zombies. The two undergo a harrowing journey across the post-apocalyptic United States.

Having already broken streaming records for HBO, The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season and will continue to follow the plots of the popular original video games. The series is a masterclass in translating video game content to the screen, and doesn’t stray very far from source material but instead expands on it. This series will be garnering viewers for years to come, and has no choice but to become classic.

6 ‘12 Monkeys’ (2015-2018)

Based on the original film starring Bruce Willis, the 12 Monkeys television series focuses on James Cole (Aaron Stanford), a time traveler from 2043 who must travel back to 2015 to stop a deadly virus from being released by the so-called Army of the 12 Monkeys. To save humanity from this plague, he must team up with Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull), a virologist who may be his only hope for stopping the virus. The series also stars Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek.

Another television show that’s perfect for fans of post-apocalyptic media not focusing on zombies, 12 Monkeys was well-received enough to run for a total of five seasons. Though it is only loosely related to the story in the original movie, it has a similar enough concept and is successful in its execution of the material. The unique story it tells, and it’s talented cast make it a definite contender to become a classic.

5 ‘Colony’ (2016-2018)

When aliens occupy Los Angeles, the Bowman family become separated and must tread carefully around the invaders if they hope to keep their family together. Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her husband Will (Josh Holloway) are forced to make complicated decisions in order to rescue their son Bram (Alex Neustaedter), and will disagree about many things along the way. Their main goal however, is a family reunion and safety from the cunning alien invaders.

Perhaps one of the best television series about an alien occupation, Colony depicts a unique take on the concept and does it well. For those looking for a science fiction dystopian series filled with action and adventure that will also tug on the heartstrings, this series is the perfect choice. As one of the few good alien invasion series, it’s likely that it will one day be considered a classic piece of post-apocalyptic media. Another series about alien invasions to check out is Invasion.

4 ‘The Walking Dead’ (2010-2022)

In the arguably already a classic dystopian show based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead tells the story of Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who wakes up from a coma in the hospital to find himself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. He then goes on a journey to find his wife and son, and will team up with and lead many other survivors along the way.

This series has gained a cult-following, as well as multiple spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead Cityand the untitled project focusing on Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Certain character deaths left viewers heartbroken and traumatized for years to come, and the show lives on despite having finished. The Walking Dead is one show that will certainly go down in dystopian media history as a classic.

3 ‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022-)

Taking place in South Korea, a failed science experiment begins turning high school students into highly-dangerous zombies in All of Us Are Dead. After the government cuts off their communication upon learning of the zombies, the students become trapped in the school with no food or water and must battle the ever-increasing hoard of zombies to survive.

With the first season so popular, the series has already been renewed for a season two. Fans of zombie-apocalypse shows will be able to enjoy another adrenaline-pumping series before they know it, and the positive reception the show has received makes it a top contender for becoming a classic, if it can continue to deliver in its upcoming seasons.

2 ‘Black Mirror’ (2011-2019)

Black Mirror, in the vein of The Twilight Zone, is an anthology series that delivers a sharp critique on modern society and its current and potential technological advances. It can be somewhat described as a techno-dystopia, as it focuses on the dark and twisted side of technology and the effects that it can have on people and society as a whole. Popular actors like Jon Hamm from Mad Men and Daniel Kaluuya from Nope and Get Out have appeared on the show.

This series is particularly brilliant in the way it uses its anthology format to touch on a host of different topics, telling many different stories over the course of its run time. From celebrities to internet scandals and going viral in the worst way, Black Mirror has every technological nightmare one can dream of. In some ways, it has already reached classic status.

1 ‘Station Eleven’ (2021-2022)

The critically-acclaimed Station Eleven is based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel and takes place twenty years after a flu ravaged civilization and created a post-apocalyptic world for the survivors. Among those survivors is the Traveling Symphony, a group of traveling performers who are just trying to survive and get by, but will be forced to encounter dangerous obstacles. The series is great for fans of The Last of Us.

Talented actors like Gael García Bernal who will appear in Jennifer Lopez’s film The Mother and Danielle Deadwyler fromTill, where she portrayed Emmett Till’s mother Mamie star in the show, and the series has been said to be both heartbreaking and captivating. Fans looking for dystopian shows that don’t focus on zombies but still provide action and adventure would certainly enjoy this one. With book fans and newer fans alike, this miniseries has potential to become a classic.

