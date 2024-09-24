Dystopian worlds in film have captured the attention of many for a long while now. This, of course, is not the least surprising, considering that the movies in which they are featured often provide viewers with memorable cautionary tales that reflect on humanity and its relationship with power and control, tapping on fears and anxieties about our future and mirroring real-life issues.

Another great aspect of dystopian worlds in cinema is how well-crafted they are, elevating the narratives to higher levels and making audiences even more invested. Whether post-apocalyptic wastelands or technologically advanced cyberpunk cities, these dystopian worlds have conquered the hearts of many Letterboxd users and fully immersed them in their unique setting, as seen in the platform's showdown.

10 'Metropolis' (1927)

Director: Fritz Lang

Part of what makes Fritz Lang's movie groundbreaking is its sharp social commentary on class, and its production design elevates it to higher grounds. The German sci-fi movie presents a stylized futuristic city where a cultured utopia exists above a bleak underworld populated by mistreated workers. The plot centers around a privileged youth Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) who becomes intent on helping those struggling, befriending the rebellious Maria (Brigitte Helm) in the meantime.

Visually striking and utterly engaging, standing the test of time today, the silent classic and German expressionist landmark Metropolis benefits from a staggering dystopian worldbuilding that highlights class disparity and authoritarian rule. Its lasting influence on other dystopian films is evident, with the mechanized, technology-driven society serving as inspiration for other dystopian classics like Blade Runner and even The Hunger Games.

9 'Akira' (1988)

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Those keen on animated movies may enjoy exploring the world of Akira. Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, the 1988 sci-fi follows the events 31 years after the Japanese government dropped an atomic bomb on Tokyo. Bike gang leader Kaneada tries to save his friend from a secret government project.

Akira's cyberpunk dystopian world is appealing for many reasons, with its aesthetics being at the top of the list. It is also rich in meaning: in Otomo's film, the worldbuilding reflects a society that is technologically advanced and socially regressive, emphasizing the dystopian class division between the wealthy and the impoverished. Like Metropolis, Akira's unforgettable universe, which reflects a flawed and corrupt government — one that has failed its people — has become one of the best and most influential dystopian worlds in cinema.

Akira Release Date July 16, 1988 Cast Mitsuo Iwata , Nozomu Sasaki , Mami Koyama , Tesshô Genda Runtime 124 minutes

8 'Wall-E' (2008)

Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton's movie is still a relevant environmentalist viewing experience that is equal parts educational (for younger audiences) and heartbreaking. This Pixar essential follows the last robot left on Earth. The lonely WALL-E (Ben Burtt) spends his days tidying up the planet. Then he meets EVE (Elissa Knight), who he follows across the galaxy.

Sparking conversations among audiences of all ages, WAll-e's powerful message on consumerism and ecological disaster is anchored by its meticulous worldbuilding that emphasizes how waste accumulation has led to the planet's downfall. Whether for its sharp critique of consumerism and technological dependence or the emotional story at its core, Wall-e's world ranks undeniably high among the best in film.

7 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam's surrealist must-see, Brazil, follows bureaucrat Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce in an iconic role) as he escapes the monotony of his daily basis through a daydream of himself as a hero saving a beautiful damsel. What he isn't expecting is to get caught up in a web of mistaken identities and lies.

The perfect pick for those who enjoy the surrealism of the works of Franz Kafka, Brazil is one of the most memorable social satires of all time, particularly for how it portrays paperwork, absurd rules, and surveillance governing every aspect of life. Its appealing genre-bending narrative is unlike any other, and the rich worldbuilding and stunning production design are certainly two of its most memorable aspects, as they masterfully blend dramatic aspects such as totalitarianism and comical elements like the unnecessarily complex paperwork that make it impossible for the average citizen to navigate.

6 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange may not be as popular as other works of his such as The Shining or Barry Lyndon. However, the book-to-screen adaptation is mandatory viewing when it comes to dystopian crime films. Set in a futuristic England, the story follows Malcolm McDowell's Alex, who is jailed for bludgeoning a woman to death. Alex submits to behavior modification techniques to earn his freedom.

A Clockwork Orange remains a relevant and intriguing film today because of its complex premise and brilliant execution, which make it one of the most singular and unique entries in the genre. Not only is its worldbuilding visually distinctive, but it also leaves an impression: Kubrick's provocative and thought-provoking film sees a Britain characterized by violence and criminality as a form of art, entertainment, and expression.

5 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

As seen in the latest adaptation of Dune, Denis Villeneuve knows how to bring a fictional world to life. Blade Runner 2049 stars the ever-stylish and talented Ryan Gosling and follows an officer who unearths a long-buried secret that threatens what's left of society. Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard, a former Blade Runner who's been missing for 30 years.

Fans of dystopian pictures know for a fact that Blade Runner 2049 is one of the finest additions of the past couple of years in the genre — not only is it incredibly directed and performed, tackling existentialist themes that provide food for thought, but it also features an immersive worldbuilding that expands its universe in scale and scope. The R-rated sci-fi Blade Runner 2049 is a showcase of the downsides of technological evolution, painting a world that is all-encompassing but also incredibly lonely.

4 'Children of Men' (2006)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

When it comes to science fiction epics, Children of Men is often a no-brainer. The Alfonso Cuarón movie follows a disillusioned bureaucrat, played by Clive Owen, who must face his demons and protect his planet's last remaining hope (the only pregnant woman in a world where infertility has left it on the brink of collapse) from danger.

Cuarón's 2006 film expertly delivers a social commentary on ethnic hatred and social injustice, reflecting on the frequent finger-pointing regarding the vulnerable and often marginalized. The universe of Children of Men has rightfully earned its place among the best dystopian worlds in that it not only resonates as a warning about the consequences of environmental and societal flaws but also delivers a plausible reality that deviates from the usual high-tech dystopia seen in other movies in the genre.

3 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Directed by the iconic Wachoswki sisters, The Matrix is an indisputable installment when it comes to the best dystopian universes (according to Letterboxd users). The first movie sees Keanu Reeves' Neo as he unearths the shocking truth about a forbidding underworld, with the life he knows being the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

Questions of free will and identity are major themes thoroughly explored in this fan-favorite movie that presents to audiences an immersive futuristic world that taps into fears related to artificial intelligence. What is so remarkable about The Matrix's worldbuilding is its innovative concept and cutting-edge technology; it illustrates the terrifying vision of machines ruling the earth and humanity being enslaved by its creations that have evolved beyond their control.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

While Blade Runner 2049 also made it to the list, Ridley Scott's original entry takes home the award for the best dystopian worldbuilding between the two, and it is not hard to grasp why. The plot focuses on Harrison Ford's Deckard, who is forced to continue his old job and eliminate four escaped Replicants from the colonies who have returned to Earth.

Hailed as one of the finest dystopian pictures of all time, Blade Runner's massive popularity is, too, related to its iconic worldbuilding, in addition to the entertaining premise and timeless themes. A defining example of the cyberpunk genre, Blade Runner masterfully blends futuristic technology and urban decay, with its use of neon lights and noir photography, creating a unique atmosphere that remains groundbreaking today.

1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Director: George Miller

According to Letterboxd, George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road takes home the award for the best dystopian world. Anchored by powerful performances and exhilarating action sequences, Fury Road is set years after the collapse of civilization, with the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaving survivors. In the meantime, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) bonds with Max (Tom Hardy) and leads them in a daring escape.

Meditating on power, resilience, and environmental collapse, Fury Road's post-apocalyptic wasteland dystopian setting is thematically rich and visually arresting, helping make it even more appealing and captivating. Overall, it is an incredible, action-packed, and exhilarating movie with an unforgettable narrative and incredible visual storytelling that stands the test of time as one of the most meticulously crafted and influential of its genre.