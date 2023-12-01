While dystopic stories has always been attractive for young adults, it's hard to deny that the 2010s was the era of this genre's cinematic boom. From the gritty futuristic worlds, the oppressive governmental systems, and the rebellious young protagonists - there was something about these elements that entranced audiences. Indeed, an entire generation was practically raised with these kinds of stories. However, eventually, fatigue did ensue, and the hype started to plateau.

But now, after the release of The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the obsession over YA dystopia appears to be undergoing a resurgence. All over social media, fans have been reflecting on the good old days when this genre was at its peak. So it only seems fair to look back at some of the best and most iconic YA dystopic flicks of this era. Who knows, maybe more is to come.

10 'The Giver' (2014)

Unlike most dystopian adaptations we see today, The Giver had already gripped audiences for decades as Lois Lowry's famed novel was first published in the early '90s. The story follows Jonas (Brenton Thwaites), a young man living in an idyllic yet colorless and conforming society. But upon him receiving his societal role as the community's Receiver of Memories, Jonas begins to discover their world's dark past, along with the true pains and pleasures of life.

This story may not be as action-packed as the traditional YA dystopias, but it is definitely one that keeps audiences thinking. With the story-world continuously obscuring the truth, it's fascinating to witness whenever a new secret is unraveled. Plus, with acting legends like Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges at the helm - it's hard not to be invested. Taylor Swift also makes a bizarre musican-turned-actor cameo which is also quite fun.

9 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' (2015)

As the thrilling final chapter to the franchise, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) joins forces with her closest allies as they work with an elite team to liberate all of Panem from the clutches of its tyrannical leader. Leaving District 13 with a plan to assassinate President Snow (Donald Sutherland), their journey to end the war unearths several moral traps and major political revelations that will ultimately change the world as they know it.

Where it may have been the lowest-grossing installment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 still gave fans the well-deserved epic conclusion to an all-rounded epic story. Filled with dramatic tension, thrilling action sequences and unbelievably heartbreaking losses, the movie does a great job at wrapping up every intricate character arc.

8 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' (2014)

Following her unexpected rescue from the 75th Hunger Games, Katniss (Lawrence) awakens to find herself in District 13. With her home district destroyed, and her beloved Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) being held captive in the Capitol, Katniss has no choice but to take on the role of the Mockingjay and become the symbol of the rebellion.

At the time, it was a divisive decision to split the final book into two separate adaptations. Even now, director Francis Lawrence has admitted his own regrets. But frankly speaking, the franchise needed this as it gifted the story the luxury of time. Not only were plot points given space to breathe, but audiences were able to soak in every emotional beat without feeling rushed. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, in particular, does an amazing job at building the war-torn atmosphere that sets the backdrop of the entire conclusion. It's truly one of the better penultimate chapters of a franchise.

7 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Transporting the dystopic genre into space, Ender's Game is set in a future where Earth has been attacked by a hostile alien race. To prep for the next attack, Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) - a brilliant boy with an aptitude for battle strategy - is recruited by the International Military to join an elite team that could ultimately save the human race.

Based on the hugely influential sci-fi novel of the '80s, Ender's Game masterfully weaves epic space action with intelligent commentary on the human impacts of militarization. It's a time when children are forced to take on the weight of the world as they are thrust into positions of leadership. It's thrilling, it's immersive, it's an emotional roller-coaster. It also helps when the ensemble cast is stacked with mega A-Listers like Harrison Ford, Sir Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis and Hailee Steinfield.

6 'Divergent' (2014)

Set in post-apocalyptic Chicago, society is divided into five different factions based on a selection of human virtues. But when Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley) learns she doesn't fit into any individual faction, she is forced to hide her Divergent identity or risk being caught by dangerous forces. Much to the surprise of her family, as well as herself, she decides to hide in Dauntless - the faction of bravery.

Despite the franchise meeting an unfortunate and abrupt end, credit can at least be given to it's opening film and how well it introduced its gripping story-world. Riding off the coattails of The Hunger Games fame, Divergent gives audiences another strong-willed protagonist whose courage inspired many youthful fans. With interesting visuals depicting the factions, nail-biting action and tension, as well as an iconic love story to prop it all up - Divergent is always an exciting watch. Perhaps that has to do with the fact that it's the only installment of the franchise that closely resembles the source material of the original books.

5 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

With no memory of his past, Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) awakens in a metal elevator that takes him to the Glade. There, he meets the rest of the group and learns that they are all trapped within a massive maze, surrounded by monsters. Soon after, Thomas eventually joins the ranks of Runners as they try to find a way to escape. But things quickly escalate upon the arrival of Teresa (Kaya Scodelario), the only girl to ever be sent to the Glade.

As a story that alludes to a Lord of the Flies-esque narrative, The Maze Runner deviates from it slightly by enhancing its epic sci-fi fantasy nature. Like most of the movies on this list, the mysterious lore is what grips audiences from the get go. The claustrophobia of the maze, the terrifying monsters, the sudden apocalyptic twist - it's all quite thrilling. But frankly, it's the brotherhood that keeps fans staying. Sure, this movie has its dark dystopic moments. However, it shines in the moments that showcase the warmhearted solidarity of the members of the Glade.

4 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Honing in on the dystopic genre, The Hunger Games showcases a dystopic future where the totalitarian nation of Panem is split into 12 districts. Every year, as punishment for a historical rebellion, one girl and one boy are selected from each district to take part in The Hunger Games - a televised competition in which children are forced to fight to the death. Now, reaching the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) becomes one of District 12's tributes after voluntarily taking her younger sister's place.

Who could forget the boom of side-braids being worn by thousands of young girls and women all around the world? It defined Everdeen's character and was part of the reason why The Hunger Games was - and remains to be - a mega phenomenon; but what made this movie such a hit with audiences (especially teens) was its profound and engaging story. From the very start, audiences are thrown into the dark and grimy world of Panem, the totalitarian state that was filled with intense power politics, and a young woman who's not afraid to defy the oppressive system. The Hunger Games will always stand out as the YA dystopic flick that started it all.

3 'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Set centuries in the future, Dr Ido (Christoph Waltz) - a compassionate doctor - discovers an abandoned cyborg in the scrapyard of Iron City. Naming her Alita (Rosa Salazar), after his deceased daughter, she awakens and has no memories of her past nor the world around her. But as Alita attempts to discover more about her life, Ido tries his best to shield her from these hidden mysteries.

As one of the few live-action anime movies that worked, Alita: Battle Angel wowed audiences with its stunning visual effects, creative action sequences, as well as Salazar's performance - especially since acting through motion-capture is no easy feat. Indeed, Alita carries this movie by being so incredibly likable and relatable. Viewers can't help but support her through her journey of self-discovery, even when she faces the dark side of her past and the reality she lives in.

2 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Set in the near future, most of humanity finds themselves hooked on OASIS - a virtual reality program used to escape the chaos of the real world. But upon the creator's death, he leaves a challenge behind, promising to give full ownership of OASIS to the person who finds the hidden digital Easter egg. Much to the surprise of teenage orphan, Wade (Ty Sheridan), he soon becomes a close contender.

With vibrant visuals, tons of nostalgic pop culture references and exciting performances, Ready Player One introduced a thrilling new YA story with its inventive world building. No surprise there, given that this film is the brain-child of the legendary Steven Spielberg; the man who's able to perfectly capture and refresh the youthful themes of escapism and growth.

1 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

After winning the 74th Hunger Games as a pair, Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Hutcherson) must undergo a Victory Tour even as the districts show signs of rebellion. However, with President Snow (Sutherland) growing uneasy with Katniss' influence fueling the resistance, he introduces a cruel twist to the upcoming 75th Games where every tribute will be reaped from the existing pool of victors. This gives Katniss no choice but to enter the arena once more.

Where people often believe sequels never live up to their predecessors, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the rare exception, as the film goes beyond the things that made the first so great. Brilliantly building off the original story-world, the scale of production grew immensely with grander costumes and highly detailed sets. The story itself was even more epic as the Quarter Quell introduced new dangers and twists that kept audiences right at the edge of their seats. Easily, one of the best and most accurate YA book adaptations.

