E3 2020 Canceled Amidst “Increased and Overwhelming Concerns” About Coronavirus

On Wednesday, we learned E3 2020 will not happen as growing concerns over the coronavirus continue to throw into question whether big public events will occur. The news arrives just three months before E3 2020’s intended June 9 to 11 event date.

The E3 (a.k.a. Electronic Entertainment Expo) organizers released a full statement on the event’s site explaining why this major gaming and tech event would not go on as planned due to coronavirus concerns. The statement begins with:

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

The E3 2020 cancellation statement continues, addressing refunds for attendees and a plan of action going forward.

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com. We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

As previously mentioned, E3 2020 is the latest large-scale public event to be cancelled due to international concerns over the spread of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the coronavirus. Just a week prior to this news, we learned SXSW 2020, a major event for the city of Austin, Texas and key festival in the film industry, was canceled after numerous studios and individuals announced they wouldn’t be attending. Variety reported this week TV game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune would be taped without their regular studio audiences due to coronavirus concerns combined with concerns over the health of respective hosts Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak, both of whom have had major health events in recent months. As for the movie industry, serious assessments about whether the Cannes Film Festival should go on are in the works and the release date of major tentpole pic No Time to Die has been moved back from April to November.

