The news comes a year after E3 was cancelled for the first time in 2020.

The Entertainment Software Association, or ESA, has announced the return of their yearly gaming expo E3. Touting the event under the tagline “Game On,” ESA announced in a press release that the conference will take place from June 12 to 15. However, the conference this year will be more inclusive than ever, as it will be free to attend and entirely virtual.

ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis showed excitement for this new iteration in the press release: “For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer while uniting the world through games,” he said, “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

These major reveals will be coming from some of the biggest companies in the gaming industry. ESA has already confirmed that Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media will be presenting new products and games at the expo.

Details regarding the 2021 event up to this point have been murky. Rumors began to spread that premium content and experiences will be set up behind a paywall. However, an E3 spokesperson later confirmed that “there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paid-for pass or paywall.”

E3 2021’s confirmation is big news for gamers and the industry as a whole. The expo had never been canceled or postponed throughout its 25-year history until 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the event will be entirely virtual this year, the ESA is currently planning for a physical return for 2022.

Further details regarding platform hosting and special events have not been released, but here’s hoping we get more exciting news about the event in the coming days. E3 2021 will run from June 12 to the 15.

