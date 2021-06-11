E3 2021 begins tomorrow, so the event has released a trailer for the event, showcasing the participating companies and sponsors that will be involved with this year’s event, as well as who we can expect appearances from.

Some of the biggest companies in video games will be involved with this year’s expo, as the list within the video includes Xbox, Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, SEGA, and more. This year’s E3 will be the first time the event is completely online, whereas last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

E3 will begin at 1 PM EST on June 12. Saturday’s schedule includes presentations from Ubisoft and Gearbox. Sunday features showcases from Xbox & Betheda, Square Enix, and a look at Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood, amongst others. Monday will have presentations from companies like Take-Two Interactive and Capcom, while Tuesday will feature Nintendo Bandai Namco, and the official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Probably the most notable company not participating in E3 is Sony, who hasn’t been involved with the event since 2018. Instead, Sony has opted for their own online events to showcase their games. Most recently, Sony showed off the gameplay for Horizon: Forbidden West through one of these presentations. Also not involved this year is Konami, who had originally planned to participate in the event, but later said they would not be ready to present anything at E3. However, Konami did say they would be presenting what they are currently working on at a later date.

E3 2021 will be going from June 12-15. Check out the festivities on E3’s YouTube channel, and the trailer for the event below. Collider will be reporting the event’s biggest news throughout the weekend.

