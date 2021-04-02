After reports about a possible paywall to some of the content of E3 2021, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed one of the biggest gaming events of the year will be entirely free (via GamesRadar). Rebranded Electronic Entertainment Experience (instead of Expo), E3 2021 will be an all-digital event, set to happen during one full week mid-June. This update was confirmed on E3's Twitter on Thursday: "E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon."

Soon after VGC reported leaks about a supposed premium package to access some content of E3 2021, the ESA was quick to let the public know all of the digital content will be offered entirely for free. In reply to VGC’s rumors, a spokesperson for ESA declared: “I can confirm on behalf of the ESA that there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paid-for pass or paywall.”

It’s uncertain if making E3 2021 entirely free was the plan all along, or if ESA backed away from a possible premium package after the negative backlash. But it’s certainly reassuring to know we won’t need to pay to follow the event. Besides panels from some of the biggest companies in the gaming industry, the 2021 edition of E3 is also working on a special app, that could potentially be used to stream game demos for people all around the world. This means E3 is coming back with all its strength, after canceling the 2020 edition because of the pandemic.

For years E3 was the stage for the biggest gaming reveals, giving players the first look at new games and gaming-related technology. Before the pandemic, though, the event lost some of its strength when publishers such as Sony, Activision and EA abandoned the event. A reinvention of E3 was longly due, and it can come in 2021 with the event going all-digital and offering a platform where publishers can reach gamers all around the world.

In the next couple of months, we’ll get to know more about what’s planned for E3 2021, and how players from all around the world can access its content. So far, E3 2021 is planning its three main days of conferences from June 15 to 17, with the rest of its full week aimed at direct user experience.

