The first season of HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death has smashed expectations, quickly becoming the most popular streaming series in the United States, outracing programs such as Moon Knight and Euphoria. Centered around the life of "The Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnet during the Golden Age of Piracy, Our Flag Means Death has earned praise for its brilliant use of comedy, inclusive storylines, and diverse characters.

RELATED:

Not Just Queer Rep, but Queer Joy: A Deeper Look at the Multiple Romances of 'Our Flag Means Death'

Our Flag Means Death effortlessly melds history with fiction with well-rounded, relatable characters, many of whom are based on real pirates that worked in the Caribbean and along the North American eastern seaboard in the early 18th century. While history remains flexible when it comes it onscreen adaptations, especially when it comes to the loose record-keeping around piracy, showrunner David Jenkins has taken clear inspiration from the events of the past to shape the story.

Stede Bonnet

Our Flag Means Death centers around well-to-do Stede Bonnet, charmingly portrayed by Kiwi comedy staple Rhys Darby. Bonnet has known nothing but luxury and unhappiness before he decides to leave his family behind to pursue a more adventurous life. The real Bonnet, who was born in Barbados in 1688, was overwhelmed by “[d]iscomforts he found in a married State '' before becoming a pirate in Spring 1717 (a line that is given a nod to in episode four). In a world where pirates were known for being ruthless and violent, Bonnet stood out with his fine dress and access to familial wealth. The series opens with Stede recording the features of his recently purchased (not plundered) ship, The Revenge, to his scribe, Lucius. Stede boasts about onboard amenities such as a library and the fact he pays his crew a wage, all things the real Stede Bonnet actually did.

The actual Stede Bonnet also was friendly with Blackbeard, though perhaps not as close as their on-screen counterparts were. The two pirates crossed paths in Nassau in the fall of 1717. Having been wounded in a recent tet-a-tet with a Spanish warship, Bonnet handed over command of his ship and crew to Blackbeard, and the two worked together until the summer of 1718 when Blackbeard betrayed Bonnet and took off with The Revenge. Something the show has not yet touched on is that the real Bonnet fortune was made profiting off of the slave trade; his plantation oversaw 400 acres and nearly 100 enslaved workers. Although we don’t yet know the fate of the fictional Bonnet, the real man met his end when he was executed on December 10, 1718, in Charles Town, South Carolina, having been convicted on multiple charges of piracy.

Blackbeard

The legend of Blackbeard is shrouded so heavily in mythology that even Our Flag Means Death pokes fun at it, obscuring the true image of the infamous pirate until the end of the third episode. Arguably the most famous pirate in history, Blackbeard operated mostly around the North American colonies and the West Indies. Born towards the end of the 17th century, Blackbeard worked as a privateer during Queen Anne’s War before turning to a life of piracy in the late 1710s. Very little is known about Blackbeard’s childhood, even the name Edward Teach is most likely a pseudonym used to protect his family. Our Flag Means Death plays up the infamy, with multiple characters in a combination of fear and awe of the captain, played by Taika Waititi. The show also decides to take some liberties when teasing out a bit of Blackbeard’s backstory, filling in some gaps with an abusive father and caring mother.

RELATED

From 'Jojo Rabbit' to 'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi's Best Live-Action Roles and How to Watch Them

The audience doesn’t get a real sense of Blackbeard’s motivation until well into the season when he has started to let his guard down as he becomes more comfortable around Stede. It also decides to turn the famous hypermasculine image of Blackbeard, with the smoldering beard and many guns, on its head, with the character of Blackbeard himself poking fun at it. When presented with an engraved print of himself, Blackbeard is flabbergasted at how he's presented. "Nine guns?" he exclaims, "I've got one gun and one knife, just like everyone else." While show creators have made it clear they use the events of history more as inspiration than a guide, it will be interesting to see how this Blackbeard's story ends, as the real Blackbeard died on November 22, 1718, near Ocracoke, North Carolina.

Izzy Hands

Second in command to Blackbeard, Israel Hands also became immortalized as Long John Silver’s sidekick in the novel Treasure Island. Like most pirates in history, there is not much information confirmed about him which allows for fictional accounts to expand on the mystery. According to A General History of the Pyrates, which was published in 1724, the real Israel Hands was likely shot in the knee by Blackbeard in error. The injury likely saved Hands’ life, as it forced him to sit out of the battle in the Outer Banks that cost Blackbeard’s life, and Israel Hands’ faded back into obscurity. Our Flag Means Death cheekily pays homage to this when Blackbeard cuts off Hands’ toe in the season finale, forcing Izzy to use a walking aid.

Throughout the season, there is an underlying tension between the two characters, with Izzy completed devoted to his captain. When Blackbeard starts showing more attention (and attraction) to his co-captain, Stede Bonnet, Izzy Hands feels slighted and jealous, storming off to abandon the crew. Although there was no account that the real Israel Hands ever double-crossed Blackbeard or felt any sort of attraction to him, the two obviously shared a close relationship as captain and first mate. Our Flag Means Death is able to expand on what little is known about Hands, including the leg injury and partnership with Blackbeard, and gives it new life.

Calico Jack

The character that is perhaps the furthest from their historical counterpart is Calico Jack, who in Our Flag Means Death is presented as Blackbeard’s former partner. Calico Jack was a flamboyant pirate operating in the Bahamas and Cuba in the early 18th century. Calico Jack was known for his clothing, adopting the dyed calico fabrics from India, as well as his partnership with female pirate Anne Bonny. Hung for piracy in 1720, Calico Jack's legacy lives on in the inspiration for one of the most famous fictional pirates, Captain Jack Sparrow.

RELATED

'Our Flag Means Death' Creator David Jenkins Breaks Down the Finale, Stede & Blackbeard's Biggest Moments, and More

There is no indication that Calico Jack and Blackbeard ever crossed paths historically, much less had any sort of romantic relationship. Our Flag Means Death's version of Calico Jack is a washed-up, sunburned, recently-mutinied captain who brings out the worst in Blackbeard. The real Calico Jack was not known for his fighting skills but instead for his wit and ways of double-crossing others to come out on top. When the fictional Jack sells out Stede and his crew to the British Navy, perhaps there was a bit of his real-life counterpart in there.

Mary Read

Although Jim Jimenez was not a historical figure, their character was loosely based on Mary Read. Mary Read, also known as Mark, conspired with their mother dressed as their dead brother in order to receive an inheritance from a wealthy family member. The disguise having worked, Read continued to live life as a man, gaining employment and enlisting in the British military. Read later became a privateer before joining Calico Jack and Anne Bonny in a life of piracy. In a world with very rigid rules about gender, Mary Read was able to find freedom by choosing piracy.

David Jenkins was inspired by Read's story and expanded upon it, using it as a jumping-off point for the character of Jim, who is non-binary. Similar to Read, Jim disguised themselves as a man and became a privateer. Once their secret was exposed to the crew, Jim decides to continue being Jim and is accepted by their crewmates for it. Like Read, Jim is able to find freedom due to the privacy that piracy brings.

Keep Reading: Why More Historical Fiction Needs To Poke Fun At Itself Like 'Our Flag Means Death'

Maya Hawke Joins Her Mother Uma Thurman in 'The Kill Room'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author CL Staff About Our Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe