Television reboots are all the rage these days, and CBS has set their eyes on their next one. According to The Wrap, Alice Eve is set to lead a reboot of Early Edition at the network.

Eve will play Beth, who is an executive producer at a local Seattle TV news station, KSEA, where she also is an investigative reporter. Beth is described as “ruthless when it comes to getting the story, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.”

Early Edition originally ran for four seasons on CBS from 1996 to 2000, starring Kyle Chandler, Shanesia Davis, and Fisher Stevens. That series followed Chandler’s Gray, who had struggled with similar ethical dilemmas to Beth “when she starts receiving tomorrow's headlines the day before they happen.” The new series will be written and executive produced by Melissa Glenn. Other executive producers on the project include Bob Brush and DeVon Franklin for Franklin Entertainment, and Jenna Nicholson as co-executive producer for Franklin Entertainment. On top of that, Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television will produce alongside CBS Studios.

Eve has been in many TV projects over the years, including Belgravia, Black Mirror, Entourage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist. The actress will next be seen in the Amazon Prime series Power and the upcoming action-comedy film Freelance, where she will star opposite John Cena and Alison Brie. On top of that, Eve will also star in the upcoming horror film The Queen Mary.

There have been a lot of modern series like HBO’s The Newsroom and Apple TV’s The Morning Show that have compellingly pulled back the curtain on journalism, so it'll be exciting to see what this new version of Early Edition will add to the modern conversation. The landscape in that specific field has had a lot of ethical dissections in the last few years. Early Edition sounds like it will feed off the “fake news” era as well as the ethical corruption found at the center of that heated topic.

Not much else is known about the project beyond the previous series and Eve’s character. Early Edition still appears to be in early development with no release window yet, but we are sure to learn more eventually as additional cast members are revealed.

