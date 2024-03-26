The Big Picture MGM+ has ordered a limited series adaptation of Earth Abides, based on George R. Stewart's novel by the same name.

Alexander Ludwig has been cast as "Ish" in the post-apocalyptic survival tale.

The series focuses on themes of humanity, hope, and compassion in a devastated world.

MGM+ has announced its order for a six-episode limited series, Earth Abides. The series, inspired by George R. Stewart's seminal novel, places Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) at its center as "Ish," a geologist who emerges from a coma to find the world devastated by a catastrophic plague. With humanity on the brink of extinction and civilization crumbling, Ish's journey becomes one of survival, discovery, and the search for meaning in a post-apocalyptic world.

Aside from Vikings, Ludwig has also appeared in several films and television shows. He gained notable attention for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games, as well as his work films like The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, Race to Witch Mountain, and more recently, Bad Boys for Life, and the Netflix series Heels. The project boasts an impressive creative team, with Oscar-winner Michael Phillips among the executive producers. The writing team includes Karen Janszen and Tony Spiridakis, with the directorial lineup featuring Bronwen Hughes, Rachel Leiterman, and Stephen Campanelli.

"It’s very special to reintroduce Earth Abides to fans of George Stewart’s seminal work of science fiction, as well as to a new generation,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “The story’s messages of humanity, hope, and compassion are as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago.”

"It has been an unmitigated thrill to adapt such a seminal sci-fi work, and the themes illuminated by George Stewart 75 years ago could not be more meaningful and timelier for the world we are living in today,” said creator and showrunner Todd Komarnicki. “Despite the chaos and division that greets us every morning in the news, the truth remains that the way forward for society is through unity, compassion, forgiveness, understanding, and grace.”

What Is 'Earth Abides' About?

Earth Abides is a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel written by Stewart and published in 1949. The story explores themes of survival, society, and the resilience of humanity in the face of catastrophic events. The novel centers on a character named Isherwood "Ish" Williams, a graduate student in geography who discovers that most of the world's population has been wiped out by a deadly plague while he was recovering from a snakebite in a remote cabin. As Ish emerges into a world dramatically altered by the absence of humanity, he encounters a few scattered survivors. The narrative follows Ish's journey as he becomes the leader of a small community of survivors who come together in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Set to begin production in Vancouver on April 8, Earth Abides is slated for a late 2024 premiere on MGM+. Stay tuned to Collider for more.