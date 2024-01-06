The Big Picture Earth: Final Conflict, created by Gene Roddenberry, had a premise that was the opposite of Star Trek, with humanity being visited by aliens on Earth.

Gene Roddenberry helped create one of the modern pillars of science fiction with Star Trek. Roddenberry's vision of a future where mankind overcame its petty differences and explored the stars proved to be the inspiration for a wellspring of science fiction shows — not to mention the fact that the Star Trek franchise is currently thriving on television. But despite Trek's major pedigree, the original series ended up being canceled after three seasons, and Roddenberry's follow-up series, Earth: Final Conflict, wasn't produced until after his death.

Roddenberry had originally planned to call the series Battleground: Earth, and would have started working on it until he became involved in supervising the development of the Star Trek films and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Shortly after Roddenberry's death in 1991, his widow, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, began supervising development of Battleground: Earth - now named Earth: Final Conflict (to avoid comparisons to Battlefield Earth.) What followed was a series that was the polar opposite of Star Trek, both for good and for ill.

‘Earth: Final Conflict’ Featured a Premise That Was the Inverse of ‘Star Trek’

The premise of Earth: Final Conflict was simple in its setup, yet bold in its execution. In the early 21st century, Earth is visited by a race of aliens called the Taelons, who provide them with the tools necessary to advance society. Disease is wiped out. The climate is repaired. Armed conflict becomes virtually non-existent. But police officer William Boone (Kevin Kilner) is soon roped into a resistance movement that believes the Taelons have come to Earth with an ulterior motive. Throughout the first four seasons of Earth: Final Conflict, the intricacies of the battle between the human resistance and the Taelons is fully fleshed out.

Earth: Final Conflict serves as an inverse to the Star Trek franchise, both in terms of its concept and the moral ground it was treading. Instead of humanity embarking on a voyage through the stars, they remained on Earth, with the aliens coming to them. Moreover, while Star Trek featured a society that was a virtual utopia, Earth: Final Conflict portrays the Taelons as being secretly sinister, though they were ultimately usurped as antagonists in future seasons. Given Roddenberry's other work, which includes the post-dystopian TV specials Genesis II and Planet Earth, it makes sense that he would want to break out of the Trek wheelhouse. But Final Conflict suffered a series of setbacks that left it in the dustbin of science fiction programs.

‘Earth: Final Conflict’ Was Plagued With Issues Such As Cast Turnover

Though Earth: Final Conflict boasted the creative pedigree of Majel Barrett-Roddenberry (who also had a major role on the show) and launched in an era where shows like Stargate: SG-1 and Farscape would end up becoming syndication gold, it was hit with a number of setbacks. First was the ever-shifting cast, which resulted in a new protagonist every season. Kilner left after Season 1 due to a dispute with his contract; as a result, Boone was killed off in the Season 1 finale "The Joining." Other protagonists included alien/human hybrid Liam Kincaid (Robert Leeshock) and resistance member Renee Palmer (Jayne Heitmeyer).

The most infamous change concerned Season 5, which introduced an entirely new foe for the Resistance to fight. That foe was the Atavus, a race of vampiric aliens that awoke once the Taelons departed Earth. The fact that Renee, a blonde woman, was fighting a race of alien vampires drew some unfavorable comparisons to the far more popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Even setting that aside, fans of Earth: Final Conflict were less than favorable toward this change and the Season 5 finale turned out to be the series finale.

But perhaps the biggest obstacle in Earth: Final Conflict's way was another show that was conceived by Roddenberry prior to his passing: Andromeda. Andromeda featured its own unique twist on the Trek concept; its titular starship was trapped in a black hole and is discovered 300 years later, as its captain Dylan Hunt (Kevin Sorbo) works to "rekindle the light of civilization" by restoring the government he was part of. The combination of Trek's spacefaring era, along with Sorbo being a draw due to his role in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, led to Andromeda eclipsing Earth: Final Conflict in viewership. While Earth: Final Conflict may have had an interesting premise, mismanagement led to it being eclipsed by the shadow of its predecessor.

Earth: Final Conflict is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

