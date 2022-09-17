Earth Girls Are Easy is a quintessential 80s movie and a must-see for fans of Jeff Goldblum's filmography and it is now getting a Blu-Ray release! The film asks us a very important question: Would we give makeovers to the alien versions of Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans and know that they'd all end up as very attractive human looking men after it? Because that's what happens when they crash land in the backyard of Valerie (Geena Davis).

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

"If you’re searching for an irresistibly fun cult classic with an out-of-this-world cast, you’ve found it! Now available for the first time on Blu-ray™, Earth Girls Are Easy follows the misadventures of three furry aliens — played by Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans — whose spaceship crash-lands into a pool owned by Valerie, a valley-girl manicurist (Oscar® winner* Geena Davis). Befriended by Valerie and given human makeovers, the extraterrestrial trio embarks on a wild weekend filled with partying, police pursuits, and, yes, interplanetary love."

It is truly a chaotic film in the best of ways, and you have a fun time watching it even though it is very much a product of its time (the film was originally released in 1988). For the first time, the film will be released on Blu-Ray for $17.99 on November 8 and what a treat for the holidays (summer's never over when there's alien versions of Goldblum, Carrey, and Wayans around).

Directed by Julien Temple, the film takes us back to the time of the 80s where an idea about a bunch of aliens crashing onto earth and living in the house of someone like Davis would make sense. Now, you'd call up Area 51 probably. But the Blu-Ray and Digital release of the film is giving fans a new look into the film with behind-the-scenes looks, interviews, and audio commentary by actress and co-writer Julie Brown.

The special features include:

AUDIO COMMENTARY with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown

with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown INTERVIEWS :

: “The Musical Man” — An Interview with Director Julien Temple

“Candy Time!” — An Interview with Actress and Cowriter Julie Brown

“Views of the Valley” — Interviews with Director of Photography Oliver Stapleton and Production Designer Dennis Gassner

“Aliens in L.A.” — An Interview with Special Make-Up Supervisor Robert Clark

FEATURETTE : “Earth Girls Karaoke!”

: “Earth Girls Karaoke!” VINTAGE INTERVIEW WITH ACTOR CHARLES ROCKET

VINTAGE PREMIERE NIGHT PROMO

BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE

DELETED SCENES & OUTTAKES

THEATRICAL TRAILERS

TV SPOTS

RADIO SPOTS

STILL GALLERY

STORYBOARD GALLERY

Earth Girls Are Easy is truly one of the weirdest little gems that many people don't know about, and it gave us an iconic Goldblum reveal when he suddenly isn't a big blue furry alien. So we have to love it. You can own the Blu-Ray as a phyiscal copy or on digital on November 8!