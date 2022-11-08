As we reported back in September, 1980s movie enthusiasts have an extra reason to celebrate in 2022. For the first time ever, Earth Girls Are Easy is now available on Blu-ray from Lionsgate. The musical comedy was one of the popular titles that never made it to the high-definition quality image era, but that changes today. In order do tease the highly anticipated release, Lionsgate shared with Collider a clip from one of the movie’s bonus features — the clip reveals how one of the cornerstone scenes in the movie almost didn’t come to life.

The Blu-ray edition features a series of bonus features that celebrate the legacy of Earth Girls Are Easy, including an audio commentary track and an interview with the movie director Julien Temple. In the exclusive video, Temple reveals his passion for one of cinema’s most celebrated comedians: Jerry Lewis. One of Lewis’ most famous movies, The Nutty Professor, not only served as inspiration for Temple, but also serves as an important plot device to move the story of Earth Girls Are Easy forward.

Temple says that he loves visual gags, that he wanted the aliens to learn English from watching The Nutty Professor again and again. The problem was, during the late 80s Lewis had the fame of being “the most nasty man in showbusiness,” and that could be a problem since they needed permission from Lewis himself to be able to show clips of the movie. That’s what prompted Temple to do something crazy. Flying to Lewis' city and knocking on his door to ask.

Earth Girls Are Easy Features Breakout Performances from Jim Carrey and Damon Wayans

Earth Girls Are Easy also provides a look into the early work of established comedians Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans, and Jeff Goldblum – the trio plays the three aliens who crash on Earth and end up enamored by the people they find here. For Carrey, this was one of his first major roles in cinema before he starred in movies like Ace Ventura and The Mask. Goldblum was fresh off another cult-classic, The Fly, and Wayans had just ended a short run on Saturday Night Live.

The sci-fi comedy was written by Julie Brown (Clueless TV series) and Charlie Coffey (The Edge). Terrence E. McNally also co-wrote the script, which is his single writing credit. He is also an actor who starred in Dallas and Baywatch. Aside from Carrey, Wayans, Goldblum, and screenwriter Julie Brown, the cast also features Geena Davis (GLOW), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Charles Rocket (Dances With Wolves), Rick Overton (Groundhog Day), and Larry Linville (M*A*S*H).

Earth Girls Are Easy hits shelves today. You can watch the clip below:

