Disney+ has just released the first trailer for the ultra-relaxing series Earth Moods. The new show, which is a part of Disney’s National Geographic property, will have five episodes that are sure to calm your nerves, all while capturing the beauty of planet Earth. Each episode will cover a different theme, not just a particular landscape of the world. The five episodes are titled “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude" and “Peaceful Patterns.”

Despite being just 30-seconds long, the trailer details exactly what can be expected of Earth Moods when it drops next month. Just as in the trailer, the series will have no narration whatsoever, just drone footage of the beautiful planet we occupy with calming music in the background. The video gives short clips of some of the footage from the series, which includes vast glaciers, pristine beaches, and snowcapped mountaintops. Earth Moods will also take a look at the beauty which can be found in man-made landscapes like nighttime city skylines and eagle-eye views of sports stadiums.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: James Cameron's Nat Geo Docuseries Narrated by Sigourney Weaver Coming to Disney+

The trailer encourages the viewers to “see,” “hear,” and “feel” the rhythm of the Earth. If this new clip is any indication of what’s to come in the series, it’s serenity on a whole other level. It’s the perfect option for what to put on your TV when you have guests over as background noise, or to unwind while drinking a glass of wine after you suffered eight hours in a 5X5 cubicle.

The footage of Earth Moods is just as important as the show’s music and tone, and the two work together to deliver an unforgettable experience. The original score for the project was composed by Neil Davidge, a producer known for his work with Massive Attack. Davidge, who has also worked with David Bowie and Snoop Dogg, worked to create a unique theme for the series which is meant to calm its viewers.

Earth Moods premieres on Disney+ on April 16. Enjoy the peaceful trailer and new poster below:

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Oscar Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Academy Awards Nominations The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on April 25th.