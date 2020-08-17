Disney+ Made a Talk Show Hosted by a Jim Henson Company Puppet — Watch the Trailer

Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for Earth to Ned, which is an upcoming talk show for the streaming service that’s a little… out of this world. Because it’s hosted by an alien. Get it?

Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions, Earth to Ned puts an intergalactic twist on the talk show format with this goofy-looking alien named Ned and his sidekick Cornelius interviewing guests ranging from Gina Carano to RuPaul to Billy Dee Williams to Joel McHale and many many more.

This is clearly a Disney+ tie-in and I wouldn’t expect the conversation to veer too far from Disney-owned projects and properties, but it is a neat idea I suppose and I’m curious to see how exactly it plays out. And who it’s for — is this for kids? Teens? Adults? Not really sure, but the Jim Henson Company sure can craft a great-looking puppet.

Check out the Earth to Ned trailer below. Other guests in the 10-episode first season include Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Iwrwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Andy Ricther, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, and Reggie Watts.

Earth to Ned premieres on Disney+ on September 4th. Ned, Cornelius, their Artificial Intelligence BETI, and army of CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the team behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic characters.

Here’s the official synopsis for Earth to Ned: