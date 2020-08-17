Disney+ Made a Talk Show Hosted by a Jim Henson Company Puppet — Watch the Trailer
Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for Earth to Ned, which is an upcoming talk show for the streaming service that’s a little… out of this world. Because it’s hosted by an alien. Get it?
Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions, Earth to Ned puts an intergalactic twist on the talk show format with this goofy-looking alien named Ned and his sidekick Cornelius interviewing guests ranging from Gina Carano to RuPaul to Billy Dee Williams to Joel McHale and many many more.
This is clearly a Disney+ tie-in and I wouldn’t expect the conversation to veer too far from Disney-owned projects and properties, but it is a neat idea I suppose and I’m curious to see how exactly it plays out. And who it’s for — is this for kids? Teens? Adults? Not really sure, but the Jim Henson Company sure can craft a great-looking puppet.
Check out the Earth to Ned trailer below. Other guests in the 10-episode first season include Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Iwrwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Andy Ricther, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, and Reggie Watts.
Earth to Ned premieres on Disney+ on September 4th. Ned, Cornelius, their Artificial Intelligence BETI, and army of CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the team behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic characters.
Here’s the official synopsis for Earth to Ned:
From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.
Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.
