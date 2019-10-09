Netflix’s ‘Earthquake Bird’ Trailer Finds Alicia Vikander on the Hook for Murder

0

Unless you’re familiar with Susanna Jones‘ debut novel by the same name, you’d be forgiven for not knowing what to make of the title Earthquake Bird. The award-winning 2001 novel pulls from the author’s own experiences studying Japanese culture and living and working in Japan. Probably not so much the murder mystery aspect though; we’re guessing/hoping that’s the fictional bit. As for the meaning of “earthquake bird”, unfortunately, this first trailer for the Netflix flick doesn’t give us any hints either.

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander leads this love triangle, completed by Riley Keough and Naoki Kobayashi; Jack Huston, Ken Yamamura, and Kiki Sukezane also star. Wash Westmoreland (Colette) directs from a script he adapted. Ridley Scott is on board as an executive producer, and Atticus and Leopold Ross composed the music. There’s a lot of big names involved with this project, but the first trailer paints it as a pretty by-the-numbers love triangle-meets-murder mystery. There’s a little extra bit of mental fracturing at play here, but will it be enough (along with the bizarre title) to let Earthquake Bird stand out from a crowded pack of streaming titles? Find out when it premieres on November 1st, and be sure to add it to your wish-list now.

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s Earthquake Bird:

Look beyond what you see. Watch #EARTHQUAKEBIRD only on Select Theaters November 1 and on Netflix November 15, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis: