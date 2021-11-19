A new Earthworm Jim animated TV series, entitled Earthworm Jim: Beyond the Groovy, is in the works, according to Variety. Interplay Entertainment Corp, who owns the rights to the Earthworm Jim games, will be teaming with APA and animation studio Passion Pictures to produce the series for TV. Interplay has formed a new TV and film studio division and is now looking to turn some of their beloved game properties into film and television, with Earthworm Jim leading the charge.

Michel K. Parandi, who is leading TV and film project initiatives for Interplay Entertainment Corp., said:

"I remember loving Earthworm Jim as a kid. There's so much potential in this story universe: A galaxy full of animals battling for power. Jim is an earthworm in a universe where Earth is nothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it's also relatable."

Aaron Billet, who will be teaming with Parandi, added: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to create a show for an iconic character that we grew up both playing on Genesis, and watching on TV. The fans have matured and deserve a current take as we bring in new audiences.”

Earthworm Jim was released in 1994 as a sidescrolling video game for Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. It was created by cartoonist, video game designer, and comic book artist Doug TenNapel. Three sequels came after the popular game, Earthworm Jim 2, Earthworm Jim 3D, and Earthworm Jim: Menace 2 the Galaxy, with a remake, Earthworm Jim HD, released in 2010. In addition, for 23 episodes across two seasons from 1995 to 1996 an Earthworm Jim animated TV series ran on the Kids' WB network. Actor Dan Castellaneta, the voice of Homer Simpson, voiced Jim in the previous series.

There is no release date for Earthworm Jim: Beyond the Groovy, but check out the new animated interview with the show's star below.

