Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, currently streaming on Disney+, is one of the latest films to feature a hurricane of cameos and references to existing IPs. In this world of endless possibilities, cartoon characters reside amongst humans and are just trying to live their best lives. Despite being a Disney film, the callbacks don't stop there — everything from the original terrifying Sonic design to E.T pop up in the movie in some shape or form.

With all the Easter eggs scattered throughout this action-packed adventure, it can be hard to keep up and notice each one. Some are more prominent, while for others, you’ll miss them if you blink. There are a fair few appearances audiences may have missed, and should keep a lookout for on a re-watch.

Dobby for Gucci

When Chip (John Mulaney) leaves Monterary Jack’s (Eric Bana) apartment once he warns them of the bootleg kidnappings and has an awkward encounter with Dale (Andy Samberg), the chipmunk travels down the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Instead of human celebrities, characters such as Squidward have their names on the stars.

There are also many parody movie billboards, including Batman vs. E.T, and Meryl Streep in Mr. Doubtfire. When Dale stops walking, out of focus in the background is a Gucci ad starring… Dobby the House-Elf? You read that right. Dobby obviously turned to modeling after the Harry Potter series wrapped up and has come a long way in fashion since that one sock Harry gave him.

Paula Abdul

An early segment in the film chronicles Chip and Dale’s rise to fame. This features a dance scene with some notable cartoon characters, including The Three Little Pigs and Roger Rabbit. While audiences were probably too focused on Chip and Dale "dancing The Roger Rabbit with Roger Rabbit," a famous '90s musician can be seen boogying in the background — pop sensation Paula Abdul.

The Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers TV series was extremely popular in the '90s, so it makes sense that they would be celebrating at the height of their careers. DJing the party is Ms. Abdul and her "Opposites Attract" music video co-star, cartoon character MC Skat Kat.

Cartoon Snacks

After Chip gets home from work, where he’s now an insurance salesman, he opens the fridge, ready to relax with a frozen meal. A shot inside the freezer reveals three branded foods featuring famous cartoon characters and franchises.

The first is Ice Age Cream, featuring acorn-obsessed squirrel Scrat. The second is Looney Tunes Pasta featuring Foghorn Leghorn and is branded by Tyson Foods, which had a line of Looney Tunes meals in the '90s. The third, which Chip goes for and implies is the tastiest of the bunch, is Frozone Foods, a vegetable medley from the character of the same name in Pixar's The Incredibles.

Doc McStuffins

After the cancellation of Rescue Rangers, Chip becomes a regular guest at fan conventions. While Chip is undoubtedly charming, he’s sometimes not the brightest bulb and shares his location via social media while at one of these conventions. It may seem harmless, but villain Sweet Pete and his henchmen are on the hunt for Chip and Dale and track them down.

While the chipmunks are being chased by Pete’s (Will Arnett) sidekick Bob (Seth Rogen), Disney Junior star Doc McStuffins can be seen below, looking up at the two. After the tiny doc’s show finished in 2020, she must have fallen on hard times and now makes a living giving out autographs.

Bootleg Parts

When Chip and Dale arrive at Sweet Pete’s lab to look for Monterey Jack, they come across a wall of bootleg 'toon body parts. It’s a fairly detailed shot and a lot to take in as it is pretty brief. You really need to pause to fully analyze what you’re looking at.

On the wall are several recognizable cartoon parts, including the Mad Hatter’s Hat, Jimmy Neutron’s hair, Jiminy Cricket’s umbrella and hat, the Cheshire Cat’s smile, Mickey Mouse’s glove, Pikachu's tail, the Pink Panther’s nose, and a Smurf hat. Who knows what kind of abomination Sweet Pete planned to make with those parts.

Ghostbusters Logo

When Sweet Pete and his henchmen are chasing Chip and Dale at the fan convention, their path is blocked by a group of adoring fans snapping photos. The long-shot features some more obvious references — including a Borat cosplayer and a fan donning a Batman logo t-shirt.

RELATED:Horror Comedy Classics for Fans of Ghostbusters

However, on the left of the frame is a less noticeable Easter egg. While snapping a photo, a cartoon fan wears a jumper with the Ghostbusters logo. It’s an example of the smaller nods to pop culture in the film and shows that properties can reveal themselves in other ways besides characters in the flesh.

Johnny Bravo Fitness

As Chip and Dale drive down the street to pay a visit to Bjornson the Cheesemonger, several billboards can be seen in the background. The more noticeable ones include "Waze the Movie" and a law firm featuring the cartoon Doug. One that viewers may not have spotted packed away tightly is Johnny Bravo Fitness.

Johnny Bravo is, of course, the smooth, cool, and buff protagonist from the Cartoon Network show of the same name. Bravo was always overconfident, with his tight clothes and big yellow hair. It’s not hard to believe he went into the fitness industry with that physique and now has his own business. You know what they say — if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Miles Morales’s Graffiti

Perhaps the most well-hidden Easter egg in the film reveals itself when Chip and Dale walk down the Uncanny Valley, a place for outcasts and the strange humanlike CGI characters of the 2000s, who have "Polar Express eyes." In one shot, the duo walks past a wall where graffiti can be seen heavily out of focus in the background.

It may look like any old doodle, but it’s actually artwork by Miles Morales featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The mural by Miles, which reads "No Expectations," is almost impossible to make out unless you put the two frames side by side. Whatever business Miles had in the Uncanny Valley, we’ll never know.

