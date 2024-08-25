The Big Picture Cronenberg elevated body horror by exploring deeper themes in classics like The Fly and Scanners.

Eastern Promises, a neo-noir gangster thriller, is a unique subversion of the genre crafted by Cronenberg and writer Steven Knight.

Eastern Promises is one of the best performances of Viggo Mortensen's career.

David Cronenberg is certainly one of the most influential filmmakers to have emerged since the “New Hollywood” era, as he completely redefined the subgenre of “body horror” cinema into a receptacle canon of classics. Science fiction films that featured graphic distortions of the human body were generally perceived to be nothing more than B-movies, but Cronenberg managed to elevate the genre with socially adept classics like Scanners, The Brood, The Fly, Dead Ringers, and The Dead Zone, which were far more ambitious in their thematic depth. The body horror genre may be his specialty, but one of Cronenberg’s best movies is the chilling neo-noir gangster thriller Eastern Promises.

Eastern Promises wasn’t the first time that Cronenberg had ventured into the crime genre, as he had previously adapted the DC graphic novel A History of Violence, which received significant acclaim and several Academy Award nominations. While A History of Violence had the benefit of great source material, Eastern Promises was ostensibly an original story that hailed from screenwriter Steven Knight, known at the time for his work on the complex social dramas Dirty Pretty Things and Amazing Grace. It was a unification that ended up yielding brilliant results; the mix of Cronenberg’s visceral storytelling and Knight’s writing turned Eastern Promises into a unique subversion of the gangster genre.

What Is David Cronenberg's 'Eastern Promises' About?

Set in modern day London, Eastern Promises centers on a young nurse who discovers the body of a pregnant teenage prostitute who left behind a diary indicating that she was part of an organized sexual trafficking ring. Anna Khitrova (Naomi Watts) isn’t exactly sure what to do with this information, so she seeks out the assistance of an older Russian man, Semyon (Armin Mueller-Stahl), who may provide assistance in developing the translation. Anna is blissfully unaware that Semyon is actually one of the most powerful Russian gangsters in the city, and that he intends to cover up his role in the girl’s death as he prepares to indoctrinate his son Kirill (Vincent Cassel) into the next stage of responsibilities. The only ally Anna has in this mystery is Semyon’s driver, Nikolai Luzhin (Viggo Mortensen), an undercover British Secret Service agent aimed at exposing the conspiracy.

Eastern Promises differentiates itself from other gangster movies because of its interesting perspectives. Anna has seen enough violence and bloodshed on the streets of London that she is aware there is a seedy side of the city; what is shocking to her is that many of the loosely related incidents that she would have otherwise dismissed as merely being “coincidences” are actually linked by one powerful family that is pulling the strings. She becomes an empowering hero because she has agency to fight for the life of the child, who is the only innocent figure who could be spared a future within the Russian mafia. While Watts does some of the best work of her career, it's Mortensen's Academy Award-nominated performance that serves as the film’s best. Mortensen is able to conceivably feel like a low-level mafia player and friend to Kirill in his time of crisis, and as a result, the twist regarding his actual loyalties comes as a complete shock. While plot twists are certainly not atypical in Cronenberg’s films, the revelation that Nikolai is an informant is so delicately handled that it becomes fascinating to re-watch Eastern Promises from the beginning to see how it is hinted at early on.

'Eastern Promises' Brought David Cronenberg's Ruthlessness to the Gangster Genre

Image via Focus Features

Perhaps it doesn’t have any singular moments as instantly iconic as the exploding heads in Scanners, but Eastern Promises features some striking moments of violence that only someone with Croneberg’s bravery would have been capable of. Cronenberg succeeds in showing that, in reality, the gangster lifestyle isn’t as action-packed as it is depicted in the movies. In reality, most assassinations are done behind closed doors with no sense of chivalry. This is best depicted in the film’s iconic final action sequence, in which a naked Nikolai is forced to defend himself against several would-be-assassins while he is in a bathhouse. It was a complete subversion of the typical “hit” scene in gangster cinema that put Mortensen in a moment of pure vulnerability.

Eastern Promises is as much a family drama about the consequences of loyalty as it is a gangster thriller, as Cronenberg takes the time to deconstruct the archetypal figures that have been lionized in gangster classics like The Godfather or Goodfellas. While Semyon appears to be the most intimidating character in the film, it’s revealed that he is trying to mask his shame over impregnating the girl, as he does not want his lineage to be threatened. Similarly, Kirill is a character whose brash acts of aggression are the result of his feelings of insecurity, as he fears that his father will end up considering Nikolai to be his true son. Eastern Promises isn’t necessarily trying to sympathize with gangsters, but it does paint them in a more realistic light that somehow makes the conspiracy narrative more upsetting to watch.

While the sequel hinted at in the final moments sadly never came to fruition, Eastern Promises was a success that gave Knight the capital to create Peaky Blinders, another intimate gangster drama about the power of family loyalty. Like Eastern Promises, Peaky Blinders was unafraid to explore the romance, intrigue, betrayals, and intimacies of the gangster lifestyle that were often ignored in other depictions of the genre. If Eastern Promises was a sharp reminder of how gangsters may exist today, Peaky Blinders was a chilling origin story that examined the mafia’s roots. Both serve as elevations of a familial story because Knight was willing to engage with the characters as real people who were privy to the same heartbreak, anxiety, and lustfulness that any viewers were.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

