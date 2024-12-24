If you've got a pocket full of sunshine, you'll be sad to hear that Netflix is not vibing with you. The streaming giant announced that on January 1, it will take away a slate of titles from its catalog, and one of them is the 2010 hit comedy Easy A. The movie starred Emma Stone (Poor Things) when she was establishing herself as an A-lister in Hollywood, and it's one of the movies in which you can clearly see why she rose to the top. But you'll only be able to check out what we're talking about through December 31.

Easy A tells the story of Olive (Stone), a low-profile high-school student whose life is turned upside down when she decides to pretend to lose her virginity in order to help kill rumors that a friend of hers might be gay. The problem is, she ends up earning a bad reputation at school and needs to find ways to make people believe her side of the story. Meanwhile, the whole school turns on her, and she quickly realizes the way to navigate the school environment is to embrace infamy.

For a high school comedy, Easy A had a surprisingly high reception: the movie earned an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics like LA Times' Sheri Linden praised the movie's inventiveness and Emma Stone's performance. Chicago Reader's Adrea Gronvall celebrated the John Hughes vibe of the comedy and director Will Gluck's (Anyone But You) "wicked comic timing and uncommon warmth in an overlooked genre."

'Easy A' Has a Star-Studded Cast

One element that certainly helped elevate Easy A was its surprisingly good cast. Aside from Stone, whose performance was lauded by pretty much everyone, the movie also featured Penn Badgley (You), Thomas Haden Church (Twisted Metal), Patricia Clarkson (She Said), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Stanley Tucci (Conclave), Cam Gigandet (Love Hurts), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Fred Armisen (Wednesday), Malcom McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), and Amanda Bynes (Hairspray) in her final role before she announced her retirement from acting.

All of that helped make Easy A a hit. The comedy raked in $75 million at the box office – which is not a huge number but an excellent performance when you consider that it was made on a minuscule budget of $8 million. The screenplay was written by Bert V. Royal, who later went on to create the Freeform series Cruel Summer. The writer used elements from the literary classic The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne in order to come up with the story.

You can stream Easy A on Netflix until December 31.

