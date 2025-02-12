Emma Stone has proven herself a versatile actress throughout her career, but her comedic sensibilities have always shined through in her most celebrated performances, including her two Oscar-winning roles in La La Land and Poor Things. Three years after her film debut in Superbad, Stone helmed a high school comedy of her own with her first lead role in Easy A, which earned her the first of her six Golden Globe nominations. In Easy A, Stone plays Olive Pendergast, an unpopular high school student who becomes the talk of the school when a rumor spreads that she lost her virginity.

In this award-winning comedy, Stone’s natural charisma and undeniable comedic talent are on full display in her performance as the snarky, intelligent, and empathetic Olive. Bolstered by a clever script and a star-studded ensemble cast, Stone proved she was a bankable star, and her performance laid the groundwork for some of her most notable roles later in her career.

'Easy A' Is a Clever Teen Comedy With a Stellar Ensemble Cast