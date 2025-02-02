If you’re feeling nostalgic for the golden age of quirky teen comedies, you’re in luck. Emma Stone’s breakout hit, Easy A, a film that perfectly captures the late-2000s vibe, is now streaming for free on Tubi. The movie is basically The Scarlet Letter but modern, snarky, satirical, and in a high school. Stone stars as Olive Penderghast, an ordinary high schooler who tells a harmless little lie about losing her virginity to boost her social status, which many of us have probably done and some probably still do. No judgment. But in true high school fashion, that lie snowballs into full-blown chaos. Suddenly, Olive’s gone from invisible to infamous, rocking a scarlet “A” on her chest (quite literally) and navigating a minefield of gossip, high school nonsense, shenanigans, and more.

With an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was met with critical acclaim, and the Critics Consensus on the site says: "It owes a huge debt to older (and better) teen comedies, but Easy A proves a smart, witty showcase for its irresistibly charming star, Emma Stone." The movie's official logline reads:

"Olive, an average high school student, sees her below-the-radar existence turn around overnight once she decides to use the school's gossip grapevine to advance her social standing. Now her classmates are turning against her and the school board is becoming concerned, including her favorite teacher and the distracted guidance counselor. With the support of her hilariously idiosyncratic parents and a little help from a long-time crush, Olive attempts to take on her notorious new identity and crush the rumor mill once and for all."

Who Else Is in 'Easy A'?

The movie is also packed with a brilliant supporting cast alongside Stone, including Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games) and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, Pieces of April) as Olive’s effortlessly cool, sarcasm-loving parents, stealing every scene they’re in, particularly when they're bantering with Olive's adopted brother in the kitchen. The movie also features Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3), Lisa Kudrow (Friends, The Comeback), Amanda Bynes (She’s the Man, Hairspray)​​​​​​, Aly Michalka (Phil of the Future, iZombie) and Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl) as Olive’s charming love interest who probably wants to lock her in a cell under an independent book store.

Easy A is streaming now on Tubi for free. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite movies on streaming.