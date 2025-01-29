Nothing quite screams the late aughts and early 2010's like a comedy loosely related to a classic work of literature. There was She's the Man starring Amanda Bynes, which was based on the William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night. There was the absolute classic that was 10 Things I Hate About You, starring Julia Styles and the late-great Heath Ledger, which was based on The Taming of the Shrew. In 2010, one comedy came about loosely related to Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter. Now, Easy A starring Emma Stone, is coming to Hulu next month.

For context, The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, published in 1850, was set in the mid-17th Century. It followed Hester Prynne, who gives birth to a child outside of wedlock. Prynne refuses to say who the father of her child is. After she faces public humiliation, she's forced to wear a patch. A scarlet red "A" on her clothing so people know that she is an "Adulterer."

The logline for Easy A is as follows:

"Olive, an average high school student, sees her below-the-radar existence turn around overnight once she decides to use the school's gossip grapevine to advance her social standing. Now her classmates are turning against her and the school board is becoming concerned, including her favorite teacher and the distracted guidance counselor. With the support of her hilariously idiosyncratic parents and a little help from a long-time crush, Olive attempts to take on her notorious new identity and crush the rumor mill once and for all."

What Else Has Emma Stone Been In?