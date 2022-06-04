Antoni Porowski is leaving the fab five behind and striking out on his own. Well, kind of. While we still expect to see him in episodes of the jovial life changing Netflix series Queer Eye, his talent in the kitchen and personality have been such a hit that Netflix is giving Porowski his very own spin-off. Easy-Bake Battle, a cooking competition hosted by Porowski, will debut on the streamer this fall.

Over the course of eight, 30-minute episodes, viewers will watch as competitors face off in the kitchen to make delectable, yet simple meals while harnessing the unbelievable power of Hasbro’s Easy-Bake Oven. Each episode will feature a different lineup of talented at-home chefs who know how to whip up some incredible food, even doable for those less culinarily inclined. As the clock ticks down, the competitors will be pushed to their limits as they rush to complete their sweet and savory concoctions. The name of the game is speed, ease, and taste and the chef who nails all three will win $25,000 in each heat, with the winner given the opportunity to win up to $100,000.

Known for his love of all things simple cooking, Porowski has been the culinary expert on Netflix’s reboot of the fan favorite series, Queer Eye since it appeared on screens in 2018. An overnight hit, the series has taken viewers on countless heartfelt journeys over its six season run. The cast is made up of food and wine expert Porowski; hair and grooming wiz Jonathan Van Ness; inspirational life coach, Karamo Brown; fashion guru, Tan France; and design and build master, Bobby Berk. Each episode, the gang helps a person in need reach their highest potential. Understanding that not everyone has the time to make a Michelin rated dinner, Porowski’s stance on the series is to make cooking as easy as possible. Passing on several tips and tricks to make their time in the kitchen as uncomplicated and enjoyable as it can be, Porowski imparts at least one meal and often an appetizer onto each week’s nominee.

Image via Netflix

Rising to fame through the series, Porowski and his colleagues would nab an Emmy Award in 2019 and each receive their own spinoff successes. For Porowski, it came in the form of becoming a New York Times bestselling author after he published a cookbook mixed with a memoir titled, Antoni In The Kitchen. And now, he’s heading to host his own show! They grow up so fast. He’ll also be tacking on the role of executive producer, a job that he’ll fill alongside eOne’s Tara Long and Geno McDermott as well as Wes Kauble and Daniel Calin, with Calin serving as showrunner.

With Porowski’s wit, charm, and love for the culinary arts standing at the helm of the upcoming production, viewers can expect an enjoyable series full of easy at-home recipes. As of right now, no release date has been set for Easy-Bake Battle, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.