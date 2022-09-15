While it may be true that the house always wins, a group of savvy internet investors flipped the world of capitalism on its head when they drove up the stock of GameStop only to find themselves ousted by a higher power. A trailer for Netflix’s upcoming limited docuseries, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga promises to take viewers through the rise and fall of the economic see-saw that set up a win for the underdogs only to be put back in their place by the stock market powers that be.

Broken down step-by-step for those of us (myself included!) who don’t totally understand why GameStop became the business at the center of the mess, several of the interviewees explain that investing in stocks became popular during the early days of COVID. With so many folks losing their jobs, many were looking for a way to quickly understand investing as a new way to make some cash. Enter WallStreetBets — a subreddit created for those beginning to learn the ins and outs of trading as well as many who consider themselves to be seasoned veterans, the platform began to push the idea that a massive influx in investing in GameStop would help each of them earn a boatload of cash.

Just when it looked as though the store was going to financially crash, the users piled in their investments, rapidly driving up its stock. But, when you take on the leaders of Wall Street, you need to be prepared to fight. Poking a hole in the underdogs’ plan, things took a turn for the worse for those who thought they’d have a big win with their investments. What happened next is one of the most talked about scandals in stock market history.

Image via Netflix

The topic of the GameStop scandal has been a big one over the last year. Back in March, HBO Max dropped their take on the unbelievable events in a Tobias Deml-helmed two-part documentary titled Gaming Wall Street. Similar to Netflix’s series, the project pulled back the curtain and revealed what really happened, all set to the soothing voice of Succession’s Kieran Culkin, who served as narrator. In the scripted world, MGM tapped Craig Gillespie, the director behind such hits as Cruella and I, Tonya to helm what will be an adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network based on the GameStop controversy. And then there was the documentary, GameStop: Rise of the Players, another project that landed earlier this year and dug into what really happened.

You can check out the trailer for Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga below and binge the limited series when it launches on Netflix on September 28.