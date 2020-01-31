Exclusive Trailer for New HISTORY Channel Series ‘Eating History’, Starring Josh Macuga

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut the trailer for the new HISTORY channel series Eating History. The unscripted series finds vintage food expert Old Smokey teaming up with collector Josh Macuga to eat the oldest, most nostalgic, and shocking foods to have survived history. They take viewers back in time to find foods believed to have been lost to the past, and with every bite they discover which eats have conquered time, revealing forgotten eras and the stories they hold as they explore history through old food.

The series debuts on HISTORY channel on Wednesday, March 11th at 10pm ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes, and will run 12 half-hour episodes in total.

“In addition to watching Josh and Old Smokey literally take a bite out of the past to experience history firsthand, our viewers will be immersed in captivating historical takeaways, learning mind-blowing information about food and its personal connections to all of us,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY.

Each episode will find Josh and Old Smokey eat very old food, but also hit the road to visit some of the most insane collections of vintage food and the fascinating stories behind those who collect it.

Collider fans will certainly recognize Macuga from his time with Collider Video, and will no doubt delight in watching him eat a box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, New Coke, and even C3PO’s Star Wars cereal from 1984.

Check out our exclusive Eating History trailer in the player above. The show is produced for HISTORY by Sharp Entertainment. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Bonnie Biggs, and Matthew J. Braley serve as executive producers for Sharp Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue, Jim Pasquarella and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for HISTORY.