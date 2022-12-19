One of the most famous characters from literature of all time, A Christmas Carol’s Ebenezer Scrooge stands among the likes of Sherlock Holmes and Dracula as one of the most prolifically portrayed characters to have ever been written. Lionel Barrymore famously acted the part on a number of radio productions for decades while Charles Dickens’ himself was said to be brilliant when he slipped into character during his 150+ readings of his novella for the stage.

For the better part of a century though, the character has been made famous to new generations through the many Hollywood adaptations of Dickens’ legendary story. From timeless classics which have endured for decades to more recent iterations of the story which have re-imagined the character in interesting ways, these portrayals of the renowned miser stand as some of the best to have graced our screens.

15 Tim Curry

'A Christmas Carol' (1997)



1997’s animated musical iteration of A Christmas Carol offers ample proof that a great Ebenezer Scrooge doesn’t necessarily always correlate to a brilliant adaptation of Dickens’ novella. Amid a litany of pitfalls including the unremarkable songs, clunky story progression, underwhelming animation, and even some uncharacteristically weak work from some of the supporting cast, the film’s sole highlight is Tim Curry’s turn as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The actor’s voice work provides an effervescent energy to the character, giving him an infectious decadence that, even in spite of the film’s other woes, is able to maintain something of a transfixing villainy. What little joy the movie contains amid its heavy-handed messaging derives from Curry’s exuberant and charismatic performance, which would certainly be remembered in a far better light were the film around him a better picture.

14 Albert Finney

‘Scrooge’ (1970)



A five-time Oscar nominee, Albert Finney enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over 50 years earning acclaim for his performances in Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, and Erin Brockovich. He also provided one of the more unique portrayals of Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1970 holiday musical, Scrooge.

Bringing the character’s ugliness to light in the most jarring of fashions, Finney played the part of a slack-jawed brute who slobbered his seasonal spite to the masses. The intense physicality of the performance certainly made Finney’s depiction of Scrooge his own and, while it may not be the most faithful to Dickens’ story, it gave audiences a different take on the iconic character.

13 Cicely Tyson

'Ms. Scrooge' (1997)



Plenty of newer screen adaptations of A Christmas Carol have sought to inject a new intrigue and thematic focus into the story by shifting the demographic of their Scrooge. While it isn’t without its flaws, 1997’’s Ms. Scrooge is a prime example of this. The modernized take on the classic story follows the miserly Ebenita Scrooge (played by Cicely Tyson), a stingy businesswoman in Rhode Island who is forced to re-consider her cold-hearted ways when she is visited by the ghost of a former mentor and partner, and the three ghosts of Christmas.

There is a little lost in the transition of the story from London to New York, but the charm that remains is worn proudly on the television film’s sleeve. Most of that charm is due to Tyson’s touching and delicate portrayal of Scrooge, with the esteemed actress balancing the character’s grouchy prickliness and her softening towards her ultimate redemption with exceptional grace.

12 Mr. Magoo (Jim Backus)

'Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol' (1962)



Many of the more fun and childlike iterations of A Christmas Carol have come in the form of television special spins on the novella from major television series. While Mr. Magoo’s take on the holiday classic—Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol—is far from the best of such reworkings of Dickens’ classic story, but its titular star does make for the perfect Ebenezer Scrooge.

The animation of the little old man makes for the perfect grouchy and contemptuous miser, but it also lends itself to his sense of glee and wonder when his ultimate redemption comes in the story’s climax as well. In a way, it is a small tragedy that the television adaptation has aged so poorly through its inability to connect with new generations, because Jim Backus’ performance as Ebenezer Scrooge is one of the best the animated form has seen.

11 Guy Pearce

'A Christmas Carol' (2019)



The most recent entry on this list, Guy Pearce’s Ebenezer Scrooge comes from Steven Knight’s A Christmas Carol miniseries which re-imagines the classic tale as a gothic dark fantasy. It’s definitely one of the story’s more imaginative adaptations, and Pearce excels at leaning into the genre while maintaining the core of the character.

The miniseries garnered mixed reviews, with the drastic tonal shift robbing a lot of the story’s inherent charm, but Pearce earned wide praise for his haunting performance. The series also starred Andy Serkis, Joe Alwyn, Charlotte Riley, and Jason Flemyng and, while its criticisms are fair, is worth a watch for people who like fresh takes on old stories.

10 Patrick Stewart

‘A Christmas Carol’ (1999)





Renowned for his iconic portrayals of Professor Charles Xavier and Captain Picard, Sir Patrick Stewart is no stranger to making the most of an iconic role. His iteration of Ebenezer Scrooge in 1999’s made-for-television film A Christmas Carol realizes the character as a cunning, blunt, and bitter man.

The calculating miser excels at seeing through people and picking at their insecurities with a cold ruthlessness. Even his eventual turn at the end of the story presents more cynical take on the character, with Stewart imbuing the emotional shift with an awkwardness that feels true to the character while remaining a charming end to the story.

9 Jim Carrey

'A Christmas Carol' (2009)