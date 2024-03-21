The Big Picture Film critics should avoid elitism to be relatable to casual moviegoers.

John Simon's critique of Star Wars shows how bias can detract from fair criticism.

Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel defended mainstream films, highlighting their importance and value.

Film critics can often be their own worst enemies. Too many critics allow their personal preferences regarding filmmaking elements like genre, style, and tone to bias their assessments of individual films, with their writing coming across as elitist. They sometimes declare their opinions and those of others who formally study film to be more important than those of more casual moviegoers, which in turn can lead people to choose not to read criticism at all. Part of the reason that the famed duo of Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel were and are so admired is that they generally didn’t participate in this kind of gatekeeping.

The Chicago-based critics certainly had their own tastes and preferences, but for the most part, they gave each film that they reviewed a fair chance to impress, basing their assessments on honest appraisals of each film’s content and craft, rather than biases against certain genres or topics. One powerful instance in which Ebert and Siskel demonstrated this admirable open-mindedness came when the pair defended the third Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi, from harsh criticism by fellow writer, John Simon.

Star Wars Created by George Lucas First Film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Latest Film Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker First TV Show Star Wars The Clone Wars Latest TV Show Ahsoka

'Return of the Jedi' Is an Acclaimed Film, but It Wasn't to John Simon's Taste

Initially released in 1983, Return of the Jedi concludes the original Star Wars trilogy, chronicling Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) success at redeeming his father, Anakin/Darth Vader (David Prowse, Sebastian Shaw, and James Earl Jones), and turning him back to the moral path of the Light Side of the Force. Although the film is generally considered to not be quite as strong as its predecessors, contemporary and retroactive reviews of it are still mostly positive, and it was, like most Star Wars films, a huge commercial success, further solidifying the franchise’s integral place in pop culture.

But like most prolific films, it also has its passionate detractors, with Simon being a particularly vocal one. Speaking on a segment of ABC News’ Nightline, the critic gave a scathing indictment of Return of the Jedi and the Star Wars series at large, stating, “I feel they are so bad because [Star Wars movies] are completely dehumanizing.” Simon based his argument mostly on the heavy use of special effects needed to bring the film’s outer space world and alien characters to life, asserting that, “When you have a film that is 90 percent special effects… you might as well be watching an animated cartoon, because, finally, all those special effects begin to look unreal.” As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Simon continued by arguing that only children should enjoy Star Wars films before reversing to say, “They are brutalizing children. They are stultifying children. They are making children dumber than they need to be.”

Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel Defended 'Star Wars' and Similar Films

Close

Simon’s opinion is highly unusual, as most critics who have reviewed the original Star Wars films are generally complimentary of the visual effects, which are often praised as being extremely convincing and for blending practical techniques with computer-generated work. For example, in his original review of Return of the Jedi for The Chicago Tribune, Siskel remarked that, “for the professional moviegoers, it is particularly enjoyable to watch every facet of filmmaking at its best.” In their response to Simon, Ebert disagreed with the idea of the prominence of the special effects being indicative of poor quality, saying, “I think all movies are special effects. Movies are not real. They are two-dimensional. It’s a dream. It’s an imagination,” alluding to the idea that since all films are brought to life with a combination of effects, what matters is whether said effects work in convincing ways and immerse viewers in a given story.

Simon’s comments about how Star Wars relates to children and animation go beyond fair criticism, becoming prime examples of how critics can make the mistake of dismissing entire groups of films without having seen all of them individually or given them the kind of careful consideration that they deserve. Essentially, Simon seems to be implying that only films intended for strictly adult audiences are worth genuine consideration. But, despite what they may think, cinema doesn’t belong to viewers of any particular age, so there’s no justifiable reason to begrudge the creations of films like Star Wars, which have been proven by their massive success in appealing to viewers of all ages.

Child viewers and the films they enjoy are, in fact, crucial to the survival and continued prominence of the cinematic medium and for making a well-rounded, artistically literate society. Ebert acknowledges this by noting how he believes the films he viewed as a child helped him develop intellectually and emotionally. Referring to Simon, he says, “I don’t know what he did as a child, but I spent a lot of my Saturday matinées watching science fiction movies and serials and having a great time and having my imagination stimulated and having all sorts of visions take place in my mind that would help me to become an adult and to still stay young at heart.” During his discussion of Return of the Jedi’s special effects, Simon stated, “What you’re left with is something Walt Disney could have done with a drawing board and pencils and colors.” But this isn’t effective as the criticism he seems to think it is, because, as Ebert notes in his response, many of Disney’s films are widely considered to be of great quality.

Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel's Disagreement With John Simon Preceded Modern Debates About Blockbuster Films

Image via Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, many still agree with the narrow views of what cinema “should” be that Simon and others like him espouse. His comments will seem prescient to modern readers familiar with the debates about the value of action blockbuster films, particularly from the superhero genre, which have dominated discourse about the entertainment industry for the last several years. Said debates have been instigated by comments from prolific members of the filmmaking community who have argued that superhero films are somehow not cinema, or at least not “real cinema”. One of the common criticisms against modern blockbusters (including the recent entries in the Star Wars franchise) is their involvement in large, interconnected fictional universes in which storylines extend from film to other mediums, such as television, comic books, and video games.

The idea of certain films not being cinema, or not being real cinema, is extremely problematic and distracts from more important issues in the study of the medium. Because “cinema”, truly, is just the name of the art form, synonymous with film or movies. But many in the industry use it as a more selective term with connotations relating to genre or quality, with the implication usually being that the only films they view as worthy of the label are those which hit certain requirements in regard to topic, style, and tone, namely that they are intended to be enjoyed solely by adult audiences, feature more old-fashioned filmmaking techniques than newer, more computer-reliant ones, and focus on relatively realistic situations for their stories and plots.

Ebert and Siskel's rebuttal to Simon shows that they recognize this, with Ebert emphasizing how important it is for students of cinema not to limit the kinds of films they see, saying, “I also enjoy films by Ingmar Bergman and people like that. I share that taste with Mr. Simon, but I try, I think in my own moviegoing taste, to be broad enough to try and understand why a bunch of people would want to get together and see a Star Wars movie and enjoy it.”

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+