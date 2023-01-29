It’s hard to think of a bigger 2022 breakout star on television than Ebon Moss-Bachrach. While Moss-Bachrach has been doing notable work on television shows like Girls and The Punisher for many years, he essentially stole some of the most popular breakout shows of 2022 with his dynamic supporting performances. Between Andor, The Bear, The Dropout, and his film role in Sharp Stick, it was impossible to ignore this cinematic chameleon, even though each role was completely distinguishable from the others. It’s likely a trajectory that will continue, but Moss-Bachrach has proven time and time again that he’s worthy of leading roles.

How many times can someone be a “scene stealer” before someone thinks to give them more scenes? Moss-Bachrach has raised this question over the last decade. While he’s rarely at the forefront of the titles, he might be so unrecognizable in each performance that it’s genuinely challenging for his audiences to realize that it’s him. It’s one thing for a performer to come in with a bunch of noisy scenes and steal the spotlight, but he has been able to incorporate depth, nuance, and years of unstated history into performances that are relatively small in the trajectory of their respective projects. If he can land with such an impact with so little screen time, then the possibility of him leading a show or movie of his own is a very exciting prospect.

2022 Was A Breakout Year for Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Image via FX Networks

Moss-Bachrach truly became the man of the moment in 2022. What’s notable is that all of the projects he appeared in weren’t guaranteed successes; Andor received less initial buzz than some of the other Star Wars Disney+ shows, The Bear starred several unknowns and had unusual subject material, and The Dropout could have easily been another “ripped straight from the headlines” cash-in on a developing media story. Moss-Bachrach clearly took the time to analyze the projects for their potential, and realized that there was more than meets the eye on each. He can even be forgiven for appearing in Sharp Stick, as his performance is probably the only reason to watch Lena Dunham’s excruciatingly awkward coming-of-age dramedy.

In one of the most riveting arcs on Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) teams up with a hardened group of resistance operatives on a critical heist mission. He’s initially met with hesitation from his new companions, particularly Arvel Skeen (Moss-Bachrach). Initially it appears that Moss-Bachrach is just fitting into the grizzled veteran role, but he reveals his motivations to Cassian in a quiet intimate moment when he discusses his brother’s death. It casts his performance in a whole new light, which makes it even more shocking when it’s revealed to be a con. Skeen is just another selfish rogue who is willing to betray his allies; Moss-Bachrach’s multilayered performance just made it even more convincing.

Image via FX Networks

How can a character be both imposing and charismatic? That’s a question that the actor answered on The Bear. Viewers went on an emotional journey with Richard Jerimovich as he initially puts barriers in front of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), only to become a victim by the end. The effects that Carmy’s rise has on Richie serve as a barometer of the show’s trajectory, and Moss-Bachrach was essential to this commentary. However, Moss-Bachrach also showed that he could play heroic, inspirational characters with his role as John Carreyrou on The Dropout. His note-perfect depiction of a real journalist and the ethical standards of the industry only crystallized the miniseries’ theme of holding those in power accountable for their actions. All three of these roles could have easily been the series lead of a different show, and they left their fans eager to see more.

RELATED: 'The Bear' Season 2 Gets Early Summer Release Window

A History Of Stardom

While his jam-packed 2022 was certainly a significant moment, Moss-Bachrach has been among the best for quite some time. Think of his small, understated performance as John Quincy Adams in HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries John Adams; the actor had to play a future President of the United States whose life is dominated by the achievements of his father (Paul Giamatti), showing the fascinating father-son relationship between two commanders-in-chief. Giamatti’s acclaimed performance is often cited as his best (no small statement considering his incredible career), but Moss-Bachrach is able to hold his own alongside this veteran performer.

Image via Netflix

Similarly, his performance as David Lieberman gives Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) a great sparring partner in the first season of The Punisher, adding a touch of humor to the gritty, violent take on the character. While Lieberman’s hypnotic obsession with technological advancements is the opposite of the combat skills that Castle has, they make for a dynamic screen duo that transcends from unlikely allies to genuine friends. Castle’s tragic backstory is well-established, but Lieberman’s similar isolation from a family he cannot speak to is equally as riveting. In the world of the Disney+ multiverse, surely there’s room for a Micro spinoff at some point?

Perhaps Moss-Bachrach seems like an unusual choice to be a series lead, but we’ve seen in the last few years many of the best stars are “character actors” that finally get their chance to be at the center of a story. It may have initially seemed off to launch an ambitious show around actors like Bill Hader or Bill Odenkirk, but Barry and Better Call Saul are easily among the best shows of the decade and benefit from the untraditional charisma of their leading men. In the streaming era in particular, there’s more opportunity for unusual projects to become surprising phenomena; with the backing of critical acclaim and a passionate audience, a number of outside-the-box stars can succeed.

Moss-Bachrach has certainly earned that sort of passion. He has constantly taken the audience by surprise with his unexpected choices and has shown his appeal to different types of audiences by embracing roles within many different genres. Whether he’s a stubborn restaurant manager, a probing investigative journalist, or a murderous con man posing as a rebel, Moss-Bachrach is impossible to forget. Let’s start casting him in the leading roles that he clearly deserves.