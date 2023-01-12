Apple's thriller series from The Hurt Locker director Mark Boal Echo 3 is nearing its end. Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) finally reunited with her brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and husband Prince (Michiel Huisman) and was rescued after nine episodes in the custody of rebels. Now, the trio is tasked with escaping the wrath of the Venezuelans and making it back to safety, but the men must grapple with how to handle someone who didn't want to be rescued. Collider can share an exclusive clip from the final episode "Heat" that shows Bambi and Amber having a heart-to-heart regarding her marriage and everything the siblings have been through.

The clip is a long time coming for Bambi and Amber. The entirety of the series has followed Bambi and Prince in their efforts to overcome all forces in their way to rescue Amber after she gets kidnaped along the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Finally getting to talk to her, he urges her to make things right with Prince after all he's done for her. Although she's convinced that Prince only loves the idea of her and is more concerned about his power and status, Bambi reminds her that Prince ruined any ambitions he had of becoming a career politician to come back and rescue her. Prince certainly wavered in his dedication, even having an affair, but Bambi was convinced through his time spent with Prince that he loved Amber. It's clear Amber isn't in the best head space after everything, though her brother offers her some advice on how to move on after all the bloodshed they both witnessed.

While much of the finale will revolve around Bambi, Prince, and Amber, the description also hints at a conclusion to Violetta's (Martina Gusmán) story where she "strikes back to save her country." After she suspects Bambi and Prince of impersonating the Columbian military and potentially inciting conflict with Venezuela, the journalist will more than likely implicate the men and the CIA for their actions to rescue Amber. One way or another, the two will have to deal with the fallout of their rescue operation.

Echo 3 Looks to Go Out on an Emotional Note

Rounding out the Echo 3 cast are James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and guest star Bradley Whitford. Boal based the show on the award-winning series When Heroes Fly and, although hardly the best-reviewed series—it earned a C from Collider's own Chase Hutchinson and merely solid reviews from critics and audiences—the show is looking to end off with an emotional bang as it finally confronts the ramifications of the rescue and sees Amber and her family finally get some time together.

The finale of Echo 3 releases on Apple TV+ on January 13. Check out the exclusive clip below: