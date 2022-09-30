Apple TV+ has set a release date for the highly-anticipated thriller Echo 3, created by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The series is based on the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn is inspired by a book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

Echo 3 tells the story of Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), an American scientist who disappears on the Colombia-Venezuela border. Trying to figure out what happened and how they can bring Amber back home, the scientist's husband, Prince (Michiel Huisman), and her brother, Bambi (Luke Evans), go to Colombia to investigate the affair. They both have lots of military experience, but their complicated past might become an obstacle for them to working together. Even so, they just have to find a way since they inadvertently get in the middle of a secret war they don’t fully understand.

Besides having a killer concept, Echo 3 was filmed in Colombia to make sure the series would get its setting right. That’s also why Echo 3 features dialogue both in English and Spanish. The series also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist. Rounding up the cast, we have James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest star Bradley Whitford.

Image via Apple TV+

Echo 3 is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International. Besides acting as showrunner, Boal also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer.

Commenting on the series release, Boal said:

“I’m honored to collaborate with the team at AppleTV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make – one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane. This is a black-ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with.”

The first three episodes of Echo 3 will come to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 23. After that, new episodes follow weekly, every Friday, until the season finale on January 13, 2023. Check out the first images and series synopsis below.

3 Images Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+





