The Big Picture Disney's release of the TV-MA show Echo marks a groundbreaking moment for both the superhero franchise and Alaqua Cox, who authentically portrays a deaf and indigenous character reconnecting with her heritage.

Cox recently shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos, showcasing her experiences on set and the impressive sets she had the opportunity to work on.

Echo serves as a lead-in to the highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again , featuring the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock.

Disney kicked off this year on a relatively high note for the MCU with the release of Echo, the first TV-MA show ever released in the superhero franchise. The series was also a groundbreaking moment for star Alaqua Cox who got to authentically bring to life a deaf and indigenous character getting back in touch with her heritage while also taking part in some of the most brutal action the cinematic universe has ever seen. Although the series has been streaming for a month now, Cox took to Instagram recently to go back through some of the best moments she had on set as Maya Lopez with the first part of a massive behind-the-scenes photo collection.

Several of the photos show Cox gearing up for a few of the series' most notable setpieces, with one shot displaying her getting strapped in at the skating rink, while another sees her giving the thumbs up while atop a massive train set. Whether hanging upside down or rising on a scissor lift, she seems to have had a blast playing the lead of a Marvel show and getting to hang out on some impressive sets. Most of her photos, however, focus on the people she shared the screen with and collaborated with on-set to make the show sing. Among her selfies is a sweet shot of her all smiles with the Kingpin himself, Vincent D'onofrio, as well as one of her in matching outfits with Echo's Young Maya Lopez, Darnell Besaw.

Echo follows Marvel's Hawkeye by exploring the origins of Maya as she confronts her past and her heritage to find a way forward and out of the shadow of Kingpin. The first series under the Marvel Spotlight banner sees Maya deal with the fallout of her actions in New York while digging deep into real Choctaw legends as she becomes more in tune with her community. Thanks to its willingness to get darker both in terms of its storytelling and violence, the series has been hailed as a breath of fresh air for a cinematic universe that has been flagging coming off of a true box office bomb with The Marvels. With the new behind-the-scenes images, it seems that everyone on board had fun creating the hit show too.

What's Next for Maya Lopez After 'Echo'?

Cox's MCU series not only fleshes out the former antagonist but also acts as a lead-in to one of the most hotly-anticipated series on the horizon - Daredevil: Born Again. The return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock will attempt to live up to the standard of the original Netflix Daredevil, even bringing back much of the cast that made it special, like D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Murdock's law firm partners Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye among others. It's possible that Maya Lopez could also make an appearance in the series to further connect the two, though there's no confirmation of when or where the character could return after her climactic final showdown with Kingpin that set the villain on a course back to New York.

All episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and until April on Hulu. Read our review here for our impressions of the MCU's more violent new series. Check out the first part of Cox's behind-the-scenes photo dump below.

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 9, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Tantoo Cardinal , Devery Jacobs , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios

