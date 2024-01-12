The Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed into brand-new territory with Echo - the MCU's first TV-MA-rated series that features more than a few fan-favorite characters. Picking up after the events of Hawkeye, the surprisingly brutal Marvel Spotlight series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she hopes to leave her life of crime forever. Unknownst to her, she didn't end up killing her uncle, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and she likely feels that she'll never be able to leave her past behind as long as he lives.

On her bloody journey of self-discovery, Maya eventually becomes the fearsome vigilante Echo. She achieves this through the help of a memorable cast of characters, both directly and indirectly. Some of these are brand-new faces for the MCU; others are some familiar heroes and foes that fans have been anxiously waiting to see again. To learn more about these characters, and where you might have seen them before, read below to find out.

Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez

Alaqua Cox made her acting debut when she portrayed Maya Lopez in Hawkeye, and what a debut it was. Admittedly, casting the character of Echo is a tricky task, being a deaf Native American amputee. In real life, Alaqua Cox is also a Native American deaf amputee, and she also happens to be a remarkable revelation in her MCU debut.

As seen in Hawkeye, Maya's father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon), was a close associate of Wilson Fisk, otherwise known as The Kingpin. William's working relationship with Fisk was so strong that he raised young Maya to treat him as an uncle. One day, when Maya is older and working with her father, their enterprise is attacked by Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who going by his violent alter ego of Ronin. William is killed in the attack, leaving Maya to want vengeance on Barton. Eventually, though, Maya learns that the real cause behind William's death was Kingpin, and Maya repays her uncle by shooting him in the head.

Since Hawkeye, Maya has been trying to move on from her past life, but when Kingpin returns for revenge, she realizes that she'll need to confront this ghost from her past.

Vincent D'Onofrio as The Kingpin/Wilson Fisk

Arguably the most famous villain ever to come out of Marvel Television, The Kingpin returned to the MCU with Hawkeye and Echo. A key reason for the MCU's Kingpin massive success is Vincent D'Onofrio's impeccable performance, who injects a profound level of humanity into a character who is often depicted as a one-dimensional bad guy. D'Onofrio is also very well-known for his performances outside the Marvel universe, such as Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, Ed Wood, and more.

Since it's recently been heavily implied that Netflix's Daredevil is MCU canon, that's where Kingpin's story begins. A master manipulator with a cult-like criminal following and an endless amount of resources, no individual in New York has quite the level of influence that Wilson Fisk has. In Fisk's mind, he is a necessary evil for society, killing and bullying as many as it takes to build a better city. This almost immediately puts him at odds with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and the two have had a bitter rivalry for all three seasons of the show.

Now more commonly known as The Kingpin of crime, Fisk made his grand return in Hawkeye. Clint Barton and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) thwarted his plans for a criminal takeover of the Christmas season. Even worse, his beloved surrogate niece Maya betrays and shoots him when she learns he is responsible for her father's death. Much to Maya's displeasure, Fisk survived the gunshot and now sports an eyepatch to cover his wound.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Ever since he donned those iconic red glasses, Charlie Cox has easily become the most famous incarnation of Matt Murdock. Prior to becoming the "Devil of Hell's Kitchen," Cox was best known for starring in the cult-classic fantasy film, Stardust.

When Matt Murdock was a boy, he was involved in an accident that doused him in radioactive material. The incident permanently blinded Matt, but also heightened all of his other senses. Always having a desire to fight for justice, given that his father was killed by organized crime, Matt became a lawyer, but quickly learned that even the justice system isn't always just. Thus, Matt became the crime-fighting vigilante, Daredevil, otherwise known as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Since then, Murdock has gone toe to toe with the powerful Kingpin, the misguided Punisher (Jon Bernthal), his chaotic old flame Elektra (Elodie Yung), and more.

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock returned to the MCU within a few weeks of his arch-nemesis Kingpin's return, having a small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There, he showed his skills as a lawyer by getting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) out of his legal troubles after his secret identity was revealed. Later, Murdock left New York to pursue a new mission in Los Angeles during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He met Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) there, and the two started a surprising romance. Echo reveals that Daredevil and Maya Lopez crossed paths while Kingpin still employed her. Daredevil is set to return in the now-revamped Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Devery Jacobs may not look familiar to Marvel fans, but she may sound familiar. That's because Jacobs voiced the breakout original character of What If...? Season 2, Kahhori. Jacobs is also very well-known for starring in the hit Hulu comedy Reservation Dogs.

Her cousin and a close childhood friend, Bonnie has always had a deep personal bond with her family member. Their bond deteriorated when a young Maya and her mother were involved in a car crash, leaving her mother dead and Maya as an amputee. Maya's grandmother forbids her Bonnie from seeing her again. Years later, Bonnie began working as an EMT, and she eventually crosses paths with her beloved cousin years later.

Chaske Spencer as Henry "Black Crow" Lopez

Bonnie isn't the only family member of Maya to have a major role in Echo. Another is Maya's uncle, Henry "Black Crow" Lopez. Black Crow is played by Twilight franchise alum, Chaske Spencer, who also recently co-starred alongside Emily Blunt in The English.

Black Crow is one of the first people Maya contacts when she returns to her hometown. Like her father before him, he's still embroiled in this criminal underworld. With Maya determined to dismantle that world, Black Crow has to decide between his family and the dangerous people he works with.

Graham Greene as Skully

Like Ms. Marvel, Echo continues the trend of lovable father figures with Graham Greene as Skully. A prolific character actor who has a tendency to steal any scene he's in, Greene has been a major figure in plenty of classic films, including but not limited to Maverick, The Green Mile, and Wind River.

Skully is Maya's supportive grandfather and the source of most of the show's comic relief, having some of the funniest jokes in the entire series. He consistently assists Maya when she needs help with her injuries or just wants some friendly advice.

Tantoo Cardinal as Chula

Another legendary actor, the Tantoo Cardinal plays another important family member in Maya's life. The Dances with Wolves actor co-starred with Graham Greene in Wind River and also recently had a prominent role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Chula, Maya's grandmother, is the complete polar opposite of Skully. Where Skully is gentle and supportive, Chula is strict and skeptical of her troublesome granddaughter. She blames Maya's father for the death of her own father and believes that the entire Lopez family has some sort of curse attached to them.

All five episodes of Echo are streaming now on Disney+.

