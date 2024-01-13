The Big Picture Echo blazes a new path for the MCU by telling a more isolated character story with a grounded action approach.

Echo incorporates authentic Choctaw mythology, honoring the heritage of the Choctaw people in Oklahoma.

Maya Lopez's powers are connected to her Choctaw heritage, allowing her to "echo" the abilities of her ancestors and confront her enemies.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all episodes of Echo.While the perceived dip in quality has significantly harmed the trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest Disney+ series Echo hopes to generate enthusiasm for the franchise once more by taking it in a bold new direction. The series is the first to have a well-earned TV-MA rating due to its increased level of violence, but Echo also stands out because of its empowering protagonist Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). While her brief appearance on Hawkeye indicated that she had a much more compelling story to tell, Maya comes into her own throughout Echo as she learns to embrace the connection and history she has as a Native American Choctaw. While the series contains more than a few winks and nods to the larger MCU, much of Maya’s Choctaw origins are based on real legends.

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

‘Echo’ Contains Actual Choctaw Mythology

Image via Disney+

Echo chronicles Maya’s exploits as a vigilante after leaving the service of the Tracksuit Mafia, a criminal organization under the control of the powerful antagonist Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Maya’s father, William (Zahn McClaron) was recruited by Fisk at a young age after her mother, Taloa (Katarina Ziervogel), was killed in a car accident. Following William’s death, Maya inhabited her father’s place at Fisk’s side. Although the series sets up events that foreshadow Daredevil: Born Again, there’s a significant amount of time dedicated to fleshing out the heritage of the Choctaw people in Oklahoma. Maya’s reconnection with her family empowers her to reassess her priorities and find her place as a hero.

Before recapping what happened to Maya in Hawkeye, Echo features an opening sequence inspired by Choctaw mythology. The scene draws from the legend of the “Nanih Waiya,” or “Mother Mound,” in central Mississippi. This platform mound is where the Choctaw people trace their origin to. The original Choctaw people were made out of clay and lived underground in the mound. However after the destruction of the mound, the people fled and eventually found a home in a new land.

The “Nanih Waiya” legend is authentically depicted in Echo. In the show, the Choctaw people are led by Chafa (Julia Jones). She and her people drink from a magical pool, and after a glowing swirl of light appears on Chafa's hands. She leads her people out of the cave and they emerged into the new world This is distinct from the very different origin story that Lopez has in the original Marvel comics. Chafa's female descendants all have the potential to see these glowing swirls and connect with their ancestors through it. This explains how Maya earns her powers halfway through the series, as she only begins to inherit the abilities given to Chafa after reconnecting with her heritage and family. Marvel Studios consulted with the Choctaw Nation in order to ensure that the depiction of their mythological history was handled with respect.

How Do Maya’s Powers Connect to Her Heritage?

Image via Marvel Studios

The origin story provides important context to the show’s setting, as Maya experiences frequent flashbacks to the first Choctaw people throughout her adventures. Chafa’s example serves as a source of inspiration that allows Maya to “echo” the abilities of her ancestors. She inherits her mother’s ability to heal and affect suppressed memories, which allows her to confront Fisk with the traumatizing events in his past. Despite his ruthlessness, Fisk is unable to focus when he begins experiencing flashbacks to the tragic events of his past, including his difficult relationship with his father.

Although the “Nanih Waiya” legend is the show's most oblique reference to mythology, Echo honors other elements of Choctaw history through its flashback sequences. The third episode, “Tuklo,” references the real story of the “Lighthorseman,” a group of mounted law enforcement officers that protected the Choctaw Nation from thieves in the 19th century. The inclusion of this flashback explains how Maya inherits the sharpshooting skills and combat abilities that she possesses. Similarly, the second episode “Lowak” explores the Choctaw traditional game of “stickball,” an activity that informs Maya’s physical abilities. The skills required to win a game of stickball are similar to those that Maya uses in her ultimate face off with Fisk’s forces.

It’s possible that more Choctaw legends could make their way into the future of the MCU as Maya has bridged a deeper connection with her roots. The series concludes with Maya joining her uncle Henry (Chaske Spencer), cousins Bonnie (Devery Jacobs) and Biscuits (Cody Lightning), and Chula (Tantoo Cardinal) after successfully defending their hometown against Fisk’s Black Knife Cartel. Perhaps, Maya will uncover some of the other powers that her ancestors may have passed down to her over time.

‘Echo’ Blazes a New Path Forward for the MCU

Close

While Marvel Studios’ Disney+ television shows have begun to decline in quality, Echo suggests paving a new path forward for the MCU that features more isolated character stories is a good idea. Echo is the first title under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, a subsection of MCU projects that tell more realistic stories and stories that are largely disconnected from the cosmic elements of the universe. At its best, the MCU has stylistic diversity that allows different projects to make creative decisions appropriate for their individual approaches. While a grounded action approach to a superhero story wouldn’t necessarily fit every MCU project, it's the perfect tone for Echo.

Echo’s approach bears a lot in common with the Marvel projects produced for Netflix, which are now officially part of the MCU’s sacred timeline. While Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has now made multiple light-hearted appearances in the MCU, Echo retains the grim, serialized approach that had made Netflix's Daredevil such a fan-favorite in the first place. Hopefully, an enthusiastic response to Echo will encourage Marvel Studios to develop more projects under the “Spotlight” banner. Echo may feel like an outlier within the MCU right now, but it could help initiate a new era of creative ingenuity within a franchise that has seen better days.

All of Echo is streaming on Disney+.

Watch Now