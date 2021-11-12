The titular heroine is set to make her debut in this fall's 'Hawkeye' before receiving her own series.

Marvel is rolling out the red carpet for a number of new series in the next few years, and a few new faces are making appearances alongside some fan favorites. As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the company has released the official logo for Echo, their upcoming series featuring the superheroine of the same name.

Set to follow Maya Lopez, the MCU’s first Native American and second Deaf superheroine, Echo will technically serve as a follow-up series for the character, who is set to appear in this month’s upcoming Hawkeye, played by Alaqua Cox. While no details about the series have been released yet, Echo has ties in the comics to a number of Daredevil characters, including the Man Without Fear himself, as well as Kingpin, and the identity of Ronin, a mantle taken up by Hawkeye protagonist Clint Barton.

Image via Disney+

Echo has served a number of roles in Marvel comics since her debut in 1999, becoming a part of the Avengers, battling Skrulls during Secret Invasion, and even saving Marc Spector — a.k.a. Moon Knight — once or twice. With a number of these plotlines currently being adapted for Disney+ and for film (and the swirling rumors that Matt Murdock himself may make his MCU debut), Echo fits perfectly into the current trajectory of Marvel’s films, as one of a number of younger heroes bringing the MCU into a new age.

It is unknown whether Echo will fit into the MCU’s Phase Four — which currently includes upcoming series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight — as it has not yet been given a release date, but the series will mark a new turn for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, with the series being one of a number of upcoming projects to be led by a woman, and the first to be led by a Native American actor. Cox will also be the second Deaf actress to portray a Marvel superhero on film, after Lauren Ridloff recently made her MCU debut as Makkari in Eternals.

Check out the all-new logo below:

