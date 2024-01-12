Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of 'Echo'.

The Big Picture The episodes of Echo are named after Maya's ancestors, emphasizing their influence and support in her journey.

The appearance of Daredevil in Echo features long-shot fight sequences reminiscent of the Netflix shows.

The woodpecker called the Biskinik in Echo symbolizes the sacred bird of the Choctaw Nation, warning Maya of danger.

From Marvel Spotlight, a new banner operating under the Marvel Cinematic Universe poised at offering more grounded storytelling, we have Echo. The five-episode first season dropped all at once on Disney+, and it's an opportunity to sigh with relief for any MCU fan who's struggled to connect with the franchise's characters for some time. Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez on her journey toward becoming Echo, the series features the return of the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), after their tumultuous clash in the Hawkeye series.

Also starring Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Chaske Spencer, and Cody Lightning, Echo draws heavily from the culture of the Choctaw Nation, giving us a Marvel character unlike any other. Aside from some flashbacks into Hawkeye to recap what happened in the series and despite being a mostly standalone story, a quick binge through the series still had plenty of Easter eggs and deeper references worth noting. Here are the biggest Easter eggs from Echo that you might've missed!

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 9, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Tantoo Cardinal , Devery Jacobs , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios Streaming Service(s) Disney+

'Echo's Episode Titles Represent the Generations Calling Out to Maya

Image via Marvel Studios

"You aren't alone. All of us that came before are a part of you," Maya's mother, Taloa (Katarina Ziervogel), says to her in the series finale. "Because we echo through you." The name of Echo's 4th episode, "Taloa," is named after her, too. Each episode is named after one of Maya's ancestors, with the finale simply taking our titular hero's name, "Maya." When a vision of Maya's mother appears before her to offer guidance and reveal the truth of what's happening to her, we learn that each ancestor is calling out to Maya, contributing their unique gifts to aid her in her struggle. Starting with Taloa's ability to heal both physical and emotional wounds, Maya realizes she isn't alone. Lowak (Morningstar Angeline) brings strategy, Tuklo (Dannie McCallum) offers cunning, Chafa (Julia Jones) bestows ferocity, and Taloa gifts her love.

Daredevil's Appearance Comes With a Revival of His Iconic Long-Shot Fights

Image via Netflix

The first episode of Echo features Maya carrying out her first official assignment for Fisk, but it's not long before she's interrupted by the Devil of Hell's Kitchen himself, Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The two spar in a brutal trade of their skills; Fisk will even express how impressively Maya was able to hold her own against the vigilante, but the sequence is more than simply a means of showcasing Maya's keen abilities. Marvel knows their audience, and they remember the long, single-take fight sequences being a major highlight of the Netflix shows.

The Woodpecker in 'Echo' Has a Deeper Meaning

Image via Marvel Studios

Throughout the series, a woodpecker called the Biskinik makes several appearances. Visiting Maya and her ancestors from time to time, the little bird seems to arrive as a warning or to draw their attention toward important events. The Biskinik is a sacred bird to the Choctaw Nation. Their tribal newspaper is named after the bird because it's believed that the Biskinik was a news bird of sorts. According to the Choctaw Nation, the Biskinik was "blessed by the Creator to live near our ancestors and warn them of danger by tapping out messages on trees."

Marvel Did the Final Episode Suit-Up Trope Again, This Time With Meaning

Image via Marvel Studios

It's become an exhaustively overused trope at this point, but Echo, like many MCU origin stories, saves the donning of the hero's "official" garb for the final episode. However, this time it's done effectively and with a great deal of emotional weight. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Hawkeye — the list goes on; they always seem to get their suit at the very end. Maya's suit is different, though. It was made by her grandmother, and it represents all of Maya's ancestors who've been calling out to her. The vision of Maya's mother is the one to present the suit to her, and only once Maya can accept the pain of her past and welcome the guidance of her family is it the rightful time for her to wear her true Echo suit.

It's Officially Canon: Fisk Has Been in Power Since the Beginning of the MCU

Close

The fourth episode begins with a flashback sequence that takes place in 2008. When a street vendor selling ice cream is rude to Maya because of his inability to understand her use of sign language, Fisk brings the man into an alley, out of Maya's sight, and relentlessly beats him, seemingly to the brink of death. The call Fisk makes after the incident, presumably to a member of his staff, and his clear ability to get away with such an act make it evident that his reign of power was already established in 2008. This means Fisk has been running things since the emergence of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), at the very least, and long before the formation of the Avengers and New York heroes like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Daredevil. It's canon, too! Since the premiere of Echo, Netflix's Marvel shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) have been added to Disney+'s official MCU timeline order.

Fisk's Echoes Reference Vanessa's Painting From 'Daredevil'

Image via Marvel Studios

When Maya uses the healing powers gifted by her mother on Fisk, he is bombarded by echoes of his own. Reeling through the traumatic memories of his past, Fisk sees himself back in his childhood apartment, where the cracked wall from Daredevil makes another appearance. The wall is crumbling due to the impact of his father's abuse against his mother occurring on the other side, and the hammer that Fisk would use to kill his father isn't the only symbol of his past referenced in Echo. The image of the cracked wall is a familiar sight for any fan of the Daredevil series, calling back to the painting that first drew Fisk's attention to his love, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). The painting bore a striking resemblance to the cracked wall and represents a key symbol of Fisk's life.

'Echo's End-Credits Scene Foreshadows 'Daredevil: Born Again' With a Recurring MCU Cameo

Image via Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again is well underway, and the end-credits moment with Fisk gives us our first indication as to where the series may lead. After he's thwarted by Maya and her community, Fisk returns home on his private plane. During the flight, the news is playing on the television and immediately draws Fisk's attention. NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan makes another cameo here, after appearances throughout the MCU, including The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Hawkeye, and multiple Spider-Man films and Netflix shows. Kiernan is discussing the upcoming race for New York's next mayor, and Fisk seems to be enthralled by an idea upon hearing this. Is Wilson Fisk going to conquer New York in a whole new way?

All episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+