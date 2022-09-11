Last year's Hawkeye not only offered a deeper look into one of Marvel's more unlikely heroes of Clint Barton, it also introduced a brand-new hero with his cocky successor, Kate Bishop. However, Kat Bishop wasn't the only one who had her MCU story kick-started by Hawkeye, as it also introduced a compelling anti-hero in the form of Maya Lopez, otherwise known by her alter-ego, Echo.

When we first met her, Echo was an antagonist in Hawkeye, wanting revenge of Clint for the death of her father when he was on his vigilante stint as Ronin. That was until she discovered that her boss and "uncle" Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin, was the one responsible for her father's demise, leading her to shoot him right in the eye. The gunshot was off-screen, so fans were left wondering where Echo's story will go next.

Well, wonder no more, as some lucky fans were treated to some exclusive early footage of Echo at this year's D23 Expo. The teaser trailer sets up the tone perfectly for the show, making very clear that Maya's heritage as a Native American woman is going to be front and center in the show, even showing quite a few of her ancestors, before cutting to another character played by Graham Greene, who gifts Mia a special prosthetic heel for her leg. The following footage shows Echo being a total badass with an incredible performance from Alaqua Cox who just exudes charisma without uttering a single word. One standout sequence is when Maya is trapped in a room of thugs and then cranks the volume in the room to an inhumanly loud level, disorienting them long enough for her to strike.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Every Upcoming MCU Project Daredevil Will Appear In

The teaser ends with a reveal that a lot of people probably expected, but still hoped to see was the return of Wilson Fisk, who tracks Maya down and greets his pseudo-niece with a brand-new eye patch thanks to her. Unfortunately, we didn't get a glimpse of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, even though he is confirmed to appear in the show and even appeared right after the Echo presentation to discuss Daredevil: Born Again.

Production recently wrapped on the Echo series in Atlanta, with a number of Native American stars set to lead the series alongside Alaqua Cox, including Devery Jacobs, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Zahn McClarnon, who returns as Maya’s father.

Echo will finally make her way onto Disney+ sometime next Summer in 2023.

For More D23 News