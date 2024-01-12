The Big Picture Echo is the boldest and bloodiest Marvel series yet, with an action-packed plot and representation of the indigenous community.

The new Funko Pops based on the series feature Maya Lopez and Kingpin, perfect for any Marvel fan's collection.

The performances in Echo are strong, with Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Tantoo Cardinal standing out in their roles.

Entertainment Earth has unveiled new Echo Funkos based on the new series. The new series under the Marvel Spotlight banner has managed to win the hearts of both fans and critics alike and has been dubbed the boldest and bloodiest Marvel series to date owing to its TVMA rating. Overall, the Alaqua Cox-led series has kickstarted the new year for the studio on a great note.

Two new figurines are available for pre-order viz Maya Lopez takes on the likeness of Cox and Kingpin is based on Vincent D'Onofrio’s new look in the series. Both the figurines measure approximately 3 3/4 inches tall and come packaged in a window display box making it a perfect addition to any fan’s collection.

‘Echo’ Justifies Its Mature Rating

Created by Marion Dayre, Echo is undeniably the grittiest Marvel series to date, it has all the action and long oners much inline with Netflix’s Daredevil series. It also does a great job of representing the indigenous community not only with its plot but also with casting and production elements. Speaking of the series, director Sydney Freeland told Collider that the most interesting aspect about the character is that in “Hawkeye, she is a villain, and in the conversations with Marvel early on the response was like, “Let's lean into that. Let's see if we can push the envelope. Let's see how far down that rabbit hole we can go and take that character.””

Echo acts as the origin story for Maya and focuses on her returning to her roots as she draws her power from her ancestors as the generations echo through her. Freeland further revealed that for her, “one of the most fascinating things to ask myself was, “How does a deaf indigenous girl from Oklahoma become a top-ranking lieutenant in Kingpin's army?” And so, that as a jumping off point sort of lent itself to the tone.

Complementing the tone of the series are the performances, while Cox and D’Onofrio are lethal and power-packed, Tantoo Cardinal is brilliant as Maya’s grandma Chula. Supporting them in the cast are Chaske Spencer as Henry, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Zahn McClarnon returns as Maya’s father William, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, and Graham Greene as Skully along with a cameo from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

All episodes of Echo are available on Disney+ worldwide. Meanwhile, you can preorder the Funko Pops here and check out our review here.