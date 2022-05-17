Marvel released the first image of Alaqua Cox in the role of Deaf heroine Maya Lopez as the production of her solo Disney+ series starts. Set after the events of Hawkeye, Echo will focus on Maya as she reflects on her criminal past and works to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Native American heroine.

In the first image for Echo, we get to see Maya looking tired and beaten in the back of a massive vehicle. It’s hard to know if Maya is sitting on the back of a truck or if she’s close to a forklift or other heavy machinery, but the heroine is looking ready for battle. Of course, Maya will need the energy to keep alive, as the spinoff series intends to explore her bloody actions under the command of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the Kingpin.

In Hawkeye, Maya is introduced as a Kingpin’s protégé who leads the Tracksuit Mafia to enforce the criminal overlord’s will in New York City. Maya believes Hawkeye is responsible for her father's death, which leads her to fight Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) several times. However, later on, it is revealed that the Kingpin manipulated Clint to take Maya’s father's life, which leads to a dramatic confrontation between the woman and her adoptive uncle. Maya shoots the Kingpin in the head, but since the murder happens off camera, we must remember one of the most essential rules of superhero cinema: no body, no death.

D’Onofrio will likely come back as the Kingpin at some point, maybe even for the Echo show. But, be it as it may, the spinoff series must deal with the horrible actions Maya performed as a top general in Kingpin’s mafia and offer the character some sort of redemption that’ll allow her to become the heroine she’s bound to become.

RELATED:‌ 'Ms. Marvel' Gets a Cosmic New Teaser and Some Encouragement From Her Mom

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning, with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. To ensure the series will remain true to the heroine's Native American heritage, the series is being directed by Native filmmakers Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

Echo is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin. Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King, and Jennifer Booth.

Here’s the official synopsis for Echo:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The next MCU series to drop on Disney+ is Ms. Marvel, set to premiere on June 8.

Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1354 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe