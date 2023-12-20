The Big Picture Echo, a character originated in the Hawkeye miniseries, gets her own action-packed MCU miniseries, where she seeks revenge against Wilson Fisk.

The Spotlight Banner aims to bring more realistic and gritty character-driven stories to the MCU, with smaller stakes but important risks for the characters.

Alaqua Cox, a deaf and Indigenous actor, is excited to represent her communities in the groundbreaking role of Maya Lopez, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

A new image for Echo has been released by Entertainment Weekly, to highlight a new action-packed look at the MCU miniseries. Alaqua Cox reprises her breakout role as Maya Lopez (aka Echo), a character that she originated in the Hawkeye miniseries. Cox will be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio, who will be reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime. The two have a deep history as Maya lived with Fisk from a young age after the death of her father. However, following the events of Hawkeye, Maya is betrayed by Fisk when she learns that he had a hand in her father's death. Echo will see her dealing with the aftermath of this revelation as she and Fisk go head-to-head on her road to revenge. The two will also be joined by Charlie Cox as he once again reprises his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

Echo will be the first title released under the Spotlight Banner, a new idea for Marvel Studios that aims to focus on character-driven stories that are more realistic and gritty in the larger context of the MCU multiverse. These personal stories will also have smaller stakes, as the risk is important to the characters, rather than the world. Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Brad Winterbaum argues that this shift will bring a refreshing and more grounded approach to "street level" stories like Echo.

How Does Alaqua Cox Feel About Landing Her Own Marvel Series?

Cox's casting was a major milestone for the studio as she proudly represents the deaf and Indigenous communities, both of which are reflected in her character Maya. In fact, her heritage is something that will be front and center in the series, as previous footage showed quite a few of her ancestors will be highlighted in the show. One in particular gifts Maya a special prosthetic heel for her leg, the very same one that is prominently shown in the new look released by Entertainment Weekly.

When speaking with Collider, Cox expressed her excitement at being chosen to play such a groundbreaking role, as she "never imagined" it could happen. "I was so happy that they hired me because they want to show authentic representation of a deaf and Indigenous person. I’m deaf and Indigenous, so it’s just an amazing experience to go through." And when she discovered that her character would branch out into, not only her own MCU show, but the first to headline the Spotlight Banner she felt like her "mind was blown" as "getting [her] own show, it's just been so amazing."

Echo will be available to stream in the United States on January 9. Check out the new image from below:

Image via Entertainment Weekly

