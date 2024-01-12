Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Echo.

Throughout the new season of the first Marvel TV-MA show Echo, which is now available on both Disney+ and Hulu, we are introduced to several of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) ancestors, each of whom contributes a specific attitude or skillset that makes up the amazing package that she embodies in the finale. Episode 3 of the miniseries, titled "Tuklo," follows a young Choctaw woman of the same name with a talent for sharpshooting who is depicted as a skilled marksperson in a silent black-and-white short film at the beginning of the episode. She lobbies with her father to become a member of the Lighthorsemen of the Choctaw tribe but is denied based on the fact that she is a woman. It doesn't deter her, though, and we see that Tuklo has not only her own cunning but the ability to outsmart both the robbers and the male Lighthorsemen in the end. But were the Lighthorsemen a real thing, and what was their purpose?

The Lighthorsemen Were a Real Mounted Police Force Created in the Early 1800s

When the Five Civilized Tribes merged in the early 1800s, there became a need for a regulatory police force to deal with the criminal element that arose. For the Choctaw, the elite mounted corps that was created to meet this need became known as the Lighthorsemen because they traveled lightly. According to Choctawnation.com, this unit originated in 1824 and was tasked mostly with going after horse thieves and other crimes related to property theft, but would eventually be responsible for pursuing more serious offenses like murder and rape. The first chief of the Lighthorsemen was a man named Peter Pitchlynn in 1825. Pitchlynn was of both Choctaw and European heritage and started what would be an influential career of public service within the Choctaw Nation that included stints as a diplomat and politician before he died in 1884.

What Was the Jurisdiction of the Lighthorsemen?

It was the 1820 Treaty of Doak's Stand that appropriated $600 per year to the Choctaw Nation to organize and maintain the Choctaw Lighthorsemen. These Native American mounted policemen carried their own weapons and rode their own horses. The scope of the Lighthorsemen was broad and spanned the entire reaches of the Five Civilized Tribe Nation, including the Choctaw, Cherokee, Seminole, Chickasaw, and Muscogee tribes, and they were cross-deputized by the US Marshal Service.

They were authorized to address and make arrests, try, and punish individuals who violated tribal law on any member of this wide swath of people, so their reach was enormous. However, the Lighthorsemen were only allowed to arrest and process other members of the Five Civilized Tribes. As is addressed in Echo, only men were allowed to become Lighthorsemen in what was a predictable byproduct of the misogynistic patriarchal ideology in place at the time of its origination and existence.

The Oklahoma Choctaw Nation Recently Renamed Their Tribal Police Force Back to Lighthorsemen

In August 2023, the Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton revealed that they had decided to go back to their roots and rename their police force the Lighthorsemen, out of a desire to shine a new light on the young police force formed 100 years ago and honor the young men who were the pioneers of law enforcement. Before that, in the summer of 2022, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police (CNTP) revealed new patrol cars that are a special combination of enhanced safety elements and the storied Choctaw culture with the decal designs on the unit's squad cars. Choctaw Nation Chief of Police Jesse Petty addressed the change, saying, “The Choctaw Lighthorse of yesteryear paved the way for our current day police officers. Their commitment and experiencing hardships to enforce the law and protect tribal citizens was nothing short of incredible.” The influence of the ragtag band of do-gooders is still very much a part of and being recognized by the Choctaw Nation of today.

Echo is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.

