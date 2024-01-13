Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Echo

For better or worse, a significant portion of the audience interest in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Echo is rooted in its ties to the group of series Marvel previously produced for Netflix, specifically Daredevil. Not only does Echo return to the gritty, adult-oriented tone that set the four Netflix series (often referred to as “The Defenders Saga") apart from MCU fare, it also features Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their respective roles as Matthew “Matt” Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, before they do so again in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

But while these connections are appreciated by fans of the Marvel Netflix era, Echo’s main focus remains, as it should, on telling the story of its titular anti-hero, Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez. The central fight scene featured in the series premiere may pay homage to Daredevil’s iconic action, and even features Matt himself, but its main purpose is to depict a turning point in Maya’s life. The memorable ways it does so firmly establishes several of the qualities that make Echo a unique superhero story.

'Echo's Premiere Sets Up a Big Fight

The first episode of Echo, titled “Chafa,” features a lengthy series of flashbacks depicting scenes from Maya’s childhood and early adulthood before her introduction to the MCU in Hawkeye, during which she was already an established member of Fisk’s Tracksuit Mafia. After the death of her father, William (Zahn McClarnon), Maya is arrested following a violent encounter with New York City police. Fisk, who had employed her father and was seen by Maya as an uncle, secures her release and offers her a job in his criminal organization. At this point, unaware that Fisk himself orchestrated William’s death, Maya accepts.

The central action sequence of “Chafa” depicts her first assignment. She is partnered with two other gang members who resent having to work with her because they believe her position is the result of nepotism. They explain that they are tasked with assassinating rival criminals who are trying to infringe on Fisk’s territory. One of her partners knocks at the door behind which the rivals are holding a meeting and tells one of the attending security guards “Kingpin thanks you for your loyalty.” Then the guard shoots his partner in the head and helps the trio attack the gathering.

Despite her considerable skills and training in martial arts, Cox’s performance makes it clear that Maya is frightened at the beginning of the fight, particularly by the sight of the dead guard. However, when attacked by one of the rival criminals, she holds her own, grappling with the man until she manages to kill him by snapping his neck. She then confidently involves herself in the larger melee, easily defeating and brutally beating several other opponents, including another guard who had previously begun sexually harassing her. As she dispatches him, even one of her reluctant partners is impressed by her skills, commenting “Nice job, kid.”

'Echo's Fight Scene Is a Tribute to 'Daredevil'

Before they can finish the fight, it is interrupted by the arrival of Matt in costume as the superhero Daredevil. He quickly dispatches some of Maya’s remaining opponents as well as her partners before engaging her directly, annoyed that her group interrupted his surveillance of the other criminals. Both combatants display their incredible skills, with Maya managing to land some significant blows against the armored vigilante. The battle ends when he pushes a metal shelf onto her, knocking her to the ground and disorienting her.

By the time she gets up and grabs a shotgun, Daredevil has vanished. Regardless, a subsequent scene shows Fisk complimenting Maya’s skills, noting that none of his other operatives have held their own against his superhero rival for so long. One of many aspects of Daredevil that received widespread praise from both fans and critics was the style of its action sequences. Viewers complimented both the choreography and filmmaking techniques used to bring these scenes to life, with especially large amounts of praise directed to the series’ use of long takes with slow, deliberate camera movements/ These were often compared favorably to more rapidly edited, close-up shots found in other contemporary action films and series, including other MCU projects.

Each of the series’ three seasons features one lengthy fight scene that are all filmed to appear as single, continuous shots, with at least one of them actually being one. The approximately six-minute “Chafa” fight scene is filmed the same way, although there are some key moments where characters’ bodies or other objects obscure the vision of the camera, allowing for the possibility of disguised cuts.

'Echo's One-Shot Fight Is a Key Moment for Maya Lopez

In addition to being a welcome homage to Echo’s beloved predecessor and an impressive showcase for the skills of its cast and crew, the scene also does crucial work in establishing some of the themes and aesthetic styles of the series and complicating the way viewers see Maya. Echo director Sydney Freeland told TV Insider that one of her favorite things about the character is that in Hawkeye and the beginning of the series, Maya is a villain. She explained that she sees the “Chafa” fight as Maya’s entry into her villainous phase, saying that she, “enters that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer.” She also described why shooting the scene as one shot was crucial, as it allows the audience “to see that transformation in real-time,” perfectly illustrating why the scene is so effective.

After Maya’s partners initially crash into the meeting room, the camera rotates around Maya and the space until the viewer’s perspective is briefly aligned with hers, just as her first attacker tackles her. At the same time, audio effects begin to dampen much of the scene’s sound, so that in the seconds before and as she makes her first kill, the only things the viewer hears are the pounding of a heartbeat and the crack of the victim's neck. (Both of which are things that Maya could possibly feel as vibrations due to physical contact.) This is a brilliant way of making the viewer experience the moment similar to Maya does, as well as also emphasizing the character’s unique morality. (Or lack thereof.) The sickening crack in particular makes the viewer feel complicit in the attacker’s death, which in turn leads them to question their investment in Maya. That moral ambiguity is a big part of what makes the character and her story so unique for the superhero genre and this scene does an excellent job of highlighting that.

'Echo' Doesn't Rely on 'Daredevil' Fan Service

But, while the most important part of the fight is its thematic significance to Maya’s story, the Daredevil fan service is itself pretty great and well worth appreciating. The reveal of Fisk’s inside man and his immediate dispatching of the other guard emphasizes the villain’s near omnipresent power and influence in a way that is equally frightening to some of his most intimidating moments from Daredevil. The frank, realistic violence of this initial death, with blood spurting from the dead guard’s head after the gunshot is an effective use of Echo’s TV-MA rating.

All of the Marvel Netflix series were rated TV-MA, but Echo is the first show to receive the rating since Disney+ became the home of MCU TV. Moments of graphic violence like this might seem unnecessary to some, but the Netflix series used them to emphasize that their stories were darker and tailored more to adult viewers than the more family friendly, mainstream Marvel projects. Echo’s use of similarly graphic content emphasizes that it has more in common with those series than Hawkeye or other MCU fare and is fitting for the series, which for the most part is a gritty crime thriller.

Short as it may be, the appearance of Daredevil himself is also pretty spectacular. Matt’s fight scenes from Daredevil were noted for being realistic, with Charlie Cox and stunt performers like Chris Brewster managing to bring them to life without the aid of many digital effects. The character’s recent supporting role in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made more obvious use of CGI. While this was disappointing to some viewers, it did allow the series to effectively replicate the character’s incredible agility from the comics, with Matt executing maneuvers that likely would be impossible for even the most gifted stunt performer to safely pull off. Echo effectively blends these two styles.

Daredevil's 'Echo' Appearance Is an Homage to Marvel Comics

Most (if not all) of the hand-to-hand combat Matt is involved in appears to have been truly performed by either Cox or a stunt double, but the fight also contains some of the She-Hulk-style moves that require CGI. Visual effects were likely also used to create some of the attacks in which Matt employs his billy clubs, particularly when he extends them via cables for long-distance strikes, as he often does in the comics.

While the practical stunts may always be a bit more visually convincing, the use of CGI helps portray MCU Matt as his comic book counterpart’s equal in skill and power. Employing both techniques allows Echo’s depiction of the character to stand comfortably in some of his best scenes, while still being unique. The “Chafa” fight scene encapsulates a lot of the qualities that make Echo a strong addition to the MCU. Its dark tone and gritty, realistic violence allow for effective homages to the beloved Netflix series, while also fitting the needs of Maya’s character and developing the themes of her story in creative, meaningful ways.

